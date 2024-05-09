Two Witnesses Defend Rashee Rice Over His Latest Assault Allegations; Details Inside

Trigger Warning: The article contains references to assault and accidents.

Rashee Rice, the Kansas City Chiefs’ top receiver last season, is already on the verge of getting suspended for at least half of the season. He was involved in a multi-car crash in Dallas. He is being investigated for 8 charges including one for unfair driving practices. The NFL committee might sanction him for anything between 2 to 8 games.

Rice was going to be vital for the Chiefs’ 3-Peat but the team was forced to look for alternatives. The Chiefs were still looking forward to relying on Rice for the games he’ll be starting but the player got into trouble again. However, he might not be punished thanks to the two witnesses who are ready to defend him.

Assault Allegations on Rice

Rice is the prime suspect in an assault that took place in a nightclub in Dallas. The cops arrived around 2:30 AM on Monday and the victim was taken to the hospital who was later declared out of danger.

The 24-year-old has added charges of assault and collisions to his long list of existing crimes list. The Chiefs are assessing everything that has happened recently. They do not want to make any hasty decisions.

Witnesses Take Rice’s Side

Rice’s previous offenses were recorded on the dash cam which wasn’t the case with the recent assault. Two witnesses have come out to support the Chiefs’ WR. According to them, there was no physical connection between the wide receiver and the photographer.

The witnesses added that the interaction was verbal which increases the chances of Rice getting a clean chit on the case. The youngster has returned to the Chiefs’ annual camp in Texas. The Chiefs’ star quarterback Patrick Mahomes extended his support to his teammate. Mahomes has worked throughout the offseason with Rice and he wants to wait for the completion of legal proceedings.

