Glycerin for Hair: Unveiling the Pros And Cons of the Humectant

Glycerin is a holy grail ingredient in most of your skincare products. Glycerin for hair may perform similar wonders as it does with your skin. Your hair constantly faces a variety of stressful conditions. From pollutants to chemical irritants, everything takes a toll on your hair. Most of these may lead to damage and dryness, leaving your hair lifeless. Thankfully, glycerin, a potent humectant, comes to the rescue. Its water-absorbing (hygroscopic) ability made it an inevitable ingredient in most cosmetic products. Moreover, this moisturizing quality aids in hydrating, repairing, and protecting your priceless locks, leaving them renewed, lustrous, and healthy.

What Is Glycerin?

Glycerol, glycerine, or glycerin is a simple colorless compound. It is a thick gelatinous liquid that is completely miscible in water ( 1 ). This simple compound is a combination of sugars and alcohol that can be obtained in two forms:

Lab-synthesized glycerin from petroleum Natural glycerin extracted from animal or plant sources. Animal-based glycerin is derived from animal fats, whereas vegetable glycerin is produced from vegetable oil like palm oil ( 2 ).

This compound is a great humectant, which is widely used in many pharmaceutical products. A humectant attracts moisture from the air and binds it to your skin or hair. Thus, it keeps them well-hydrated and smooth for a long period. Humectants reverse the drying impact of surfactants and assist in moisturizing ( 3 ).

As a result, the cosmetics industry makes extensive use of glycerin. From moisturizing body washes, to soaps, and deodorants, everything has glycerin in it. Even your shampoos and conditioners have them as humectants. Additionally, they have antiviral and antibacterial properties ( 4 ). Hence, it's widely used to heal burns and open wounds. Now, let’s look at all the benefits surrounding this versatile ingredient in detail.

Benefits of Glycerin for Hair

Glycerin for skin offers moisture and protection from extreme dryness. It makes skin feel softer and look better. It also has the same effect on your hair. Let’s find out the answer to is glycerin good for hair.

Deep Conditioning

Glycerin's main benefit for hair lies in its ability to attract and retain moisture. It draws moisture from the environment and locks it into the hair shaft and roots ( 1 ). This helps to keep the hair hydrated, preventing dryness, frizz, and breakage. Thus regular use of glycerin can improve the overall moisture balance of the hair. That's why most hair serums and conditioners have glycerin listed on their ingredient label. They also add that extra shine to your hair.

Prevents Scalp Infections

Hair dandruff - In addition to the hair shaft, glycerin even penetrates deeply into the scalp and moisturizes it. The skin barrier in the scalp receives strength as well as heals with topical hydration. A scientific study even stated that glycerol-rich leave-on treatments have a significant effect in controlling dandruff ( 5 ). It directly improves the quality of the skin barrier on the scalp and thus prevents dandruff. The same study also proved that applying a combination of saturated fatty acids and glycerin can lessen dandruff over the course of eight weeks ( 5 ).

Advertisement

It's not just effective against dandruff, but its antimicrobial properties can also help prevent various other scalp infections. These properties also aid in treating itchiness caused by dandruff.

Controls Sebum Production

The major reason your skin generates oil is to coat the hair and scalp in a barrier of protection. Glycerine's moisturizing characteristics lessen the need to coat your scalp in oil. As a result, your scalp constantly produces less oil. Less oil production also ensures less fungal growth. Therefore, glycerin checks sebum production as well as maintains a healthy scalp ( 6 ).

Manages Frizziness

Managing frizz and flyaways is one of the most common problems faced by many. Glycerin's moisturizing qualities help to control this frizz by giving the hair the moisture it needs. It also forms a barrier of defense around the hair shaft and stops excessive moisture from penetrating or evaporating from the hair ( 7 ). Thus it minimizes frizz and gives hair a smooth and sleek appearance.

Improves Hair Growth

Glycerin moisturizes as well as nourishes the hair. They boost the strength of hair by facilitating moisture content into hair roots ( 1 ). They also regulate sebum production and pH balance in the scalp ( 6 ). This creates a favorable environment for the growth of hair follicles. This may further promote hair growth and eventually result in longer, and thicker hair. Thus, glycerin for hair growth is a great option.

To sum up the pros of glycerin for natural hair:

Moisturizes the hair

Treats itchy and dry scalp

Prevents dandruff

Prevents frizz

Balances scalp sebum

Balances scalp pH

Cheap, common, and effective

How to Use Glycerin for Hair?

To reap the benefits of glycerin for your hair, it's important to use it correctly in permissible amounts ( 8 ). Here's a comprehensive guide on how to incorporate glycerin into your hair care routine.

Shampoos And Conditioners

Begin your glycerin hair care journey with a shampoo and conditioner infused with this miracle ingredient. Look for products that specifically mention glycerin in their formulation. They also act as detangling agents in shampoos and conditioners ( 9 ).

Advertisement

Gently massage the shampoo into your scalp, allowing the glycerin to penetrate your hair follicles and nourish them from within. Follow up with the conditioner to lock in moisture and seal the cuticles.

Glycerin Hair Masks

For a more intensive treatment, try a DIY hair mask featuring glycerin. Combine diluted glycerin with other natural ingredients like coconut oil, honey, or aloe vera gel, and apply the mixture generously to your hair. Leave it on for at least 30 minutes before rinsing thoroughly. This DIY hair mask will provide an extra dose of hydration and leave your hair feeling luxuriously soft and revitalized.

Aloe Vera And Glycerin for Hair

Glycerin when combined with aloe vera, has the ability to control excess sebum. Aloe also has anti-inflammatory properties that can relieve scalp irritation ( 10 ). Similar to glycerin, they can retain moisture as well ( 11 ).

Prep Time: 2-3 minutes

Ingredients:

2 tablespoons aloe vera gel

2 tablespoons glycerin

Steps to Follow:

For this hair mask, mix 2 tablespoons of aloe gel with equal amounts of diluted glycerin. Leave it for 30 to 40 minutes and rinse your hair.

Honey And Glycerin for Hair

Honey has high fructose and glucose content that can moisturize your scalp along with glycerin ( 12 ). It also gives an illusory volume to your hair.

Prep Time: 2-3 minutes

Ingredients:

2 tablespoon honey

2 tablespoon glycerin

Oil (optional)

Steps to Follow

Mix 2 tablespoons of glycerin with 2 tablespoons of honey and apply on the scalp. You can also add any light oil like coconut oil to this mixture. This step is optional. Leave this mixture for at least 30 minutes to manage dryness and frizz.

Egg And glycerin Hair Mask

Usually, egg whites are only considered to make a hair mask. But the yolk portion also contains high hair growth peptides ( 13 ). Thus try this mask to provide some additional nutrition to your hair.

Advertisement

Prep Time: 3-4 minutes

Ingredients:

1 egg

1 tablespoon castor oil

2 tablespoons glycerin

Apple cider vinegar (optional)

Steps to Follow

Beat 1 egg with 1 tablespoon of castor oil and 2 tablespoons of glycerine to make a thick mask. You can also add apple cider vinegar if you have dandruff or microbes on your scalp. Leave this mask for 30 to 40 minutes and wash it off.

Glycerin-Based Hair Spray

You can also make your own hairspray with glycerin. Sprays are easy to use and you can use them as needed on dry or damp hair.

Rosewater And Glycerin for Hair

Rose water's anti-inflammatory and antioxidant qualities aid in calming and relaxing your scalp ( 14 ). Additionally, it aids in the fight against stress, which slows the aging of the scalp ( 15 ). When combined with glycerin, roe water not only encourages hair growth but also maintains a healthy scalp.

Prep Time: 3-4 minutes

Ingredients:

½ cup rosewater

2 tablespoons of glycerin

¼ cup distilled water

Essential oil (optional)

Steps to Follow

First, combine half a cup of rose water and a quarter cup of distilled water. Then add 2 tablespoons of glycerin to the mixture.

You can even add a few drops of essential oil for fragrance (optional). Then transfer the ingredients to a spray bottle and use it.

Glycerin + Hair Oil

Glycerin is often diluted with water or a light carrier oil like olive, coconut, or jojoba oil. This is because glycerin in its natural state is quite thick and can make your hair heavy. Thus mix it with something light and less greasy instead of heavy oils like castor oil.

Simple Coconut Oil Hair Mask

Prep Time: 2-3 minutes

Advertisement

Ingredients:

2 tablespoons of glycerin

2 tablespoons of coconut oil

Steps to Follow

In a bowl, mix 2 tablespoons each of glycerin and coconut oil. Apply this mixture to your hair and scalp and keep it for an hour. Use a gentle natural shampoo to wash your hair.

As always, it is advisable that you conduct a patch test to ensure that glycerin suits you before using it. It may have some potential side effects as well. Let’s look at them.

Side Effects of Using Glycerin for Hair

While glycerin is generally safe for use, some individuals may experience certain side effects or allergic reactions. Thus always make a patch test when it comes to new ingredients.

Be Cautious While Heat Styling

Applying glycerin to your hair right before using a hair styling tool increases the heat intensity. This could even burn your hair. Likewise, applying glycerin right after heat styling can trap the heat produced by the gadget. This may also break the hair from within.

Know the Climate!

In dry weather, applying topical glycerin to your hair can make it even drier. Your hair will lose moisture as it dries, and become brittle. Likewise, the opposite occurs on a humid day and your hair may swell up. Thus glycerin is recommended in a region with a moderate level of humidity.

Weighs Down Your Hair

Glycerin is a thick, greasy, and sticky ingredient. Thus it can't be used in its purest form. It has to be diluted with water or light carrier oil. If you apply it without diluting, it may clog pores, trap additional oil, and worsen conditions. Also, avoid applying glycerin on your hair if your scalp is already oily. Or else it may leave your hair heavy and greasy.

When to Avoid Glycerin Usage?

Since glycerin is a natural component, you are unlikely to encounter many issues. However, it is important to exercise slight caution while using it, as we just saw the potential side effects. Thus, it is important to know when avoiding glycerin for hair becomes inevitable.

Advertisement

Avoid glycerin in its purest (thick) form.

Avoid applying it on open wounds or cuts as it can cause irritation.

Avoid if you observe rashes or itchiness during the patch test.

Conclusion

Glycerin for hair is certainly a game-changer in your hair-care routine. It is an essential component of any hair care regimen due to its extraordinary ability to moisturize. This humectant has the capacity to encourage hair development and benefits against environmental damage. Glycerin can also be used to add shine and treat scalp infections. However, under certain circumstances, they can also damage your hair. Perform a patch test before adding any new components to your skin or hair-care regimen. Overall, the benefits of glycerin for hair are great, and worth exploring.

Article Sources

1. Glycol and Glycerin: Pivotal Role in Herbal Industry as Solvent/Co-solvent

https://www.researchgate.net/publication/324942324_GLYCOL_AND_GLYCERIN_PIVOTAL_ROLE_IN_HERBAL_INDUSTRY_AS_SOLVENTCO-SOLVENT

2. Synthesis and Characterization of Glycerol From Vegetable Oil

https://www.researchgate.net/publication/343961538_Synthesis_and_Characterization_of_Glycerol_from_Vegetable_Oil

3. Humectant - An Overview

https://www.sciencedirect.com/topics/chemistry/humectant

4. Glycerin-Based Hydrogel for Infection Control

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC3839013/

5. A high glycerol-containing leave-on scalp care treatment to improve dandruff

https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/25134312/

6. Glycerol Regulates Stratum Corneum Hydration in Sebaceous Gland Deficient (Asebia) Mice

https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S0022202X1530244X

7. Moisture Retention of Glycerin Solutions With Various Concentrations: A Comparative Study

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC9205919/

Advertisement

8. Safety Assessment of Glycerin as Used in Cosmetics

https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/31840548/

9. Hair Care Composition - Patent

https://patents.google.com/patent/US9107839B1/en

10. Anti-inflammatory and Wound Healing Activities of Aloe littoralis in Rats

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC3501902/

11. The Effect of Aloe Vera Clinical Trials on Prevention and Healing of Skin Wound: A Systematic Review

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC6330525/

12. Honey, a Gift From Nature to Health and Beauty: A Review

https://search.informit.org/doi/abs/10.3316/INFORMIT.675599976696402

13. Naturally Occurring Hair Growth Peptide: Water-Soluble Chicken Egg Yolk Peptides Stimulate Hair Growth Through Induction of Vascular Endothelial Growth Factor Production

https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/29583066/

14. Skin Anti‐Inflammatory Activity of Rose Petal Extract (Rosa Gallica) Through Reduction of MAPK Signaling Pathway

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC6261181/

15. A Rose Extract Protects the Skin Against Stress Mediators: A Potential Role of Olfactory Receptors

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC7587601/