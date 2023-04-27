How to Stop Hair Fall Naturally And Get Luscious Tresses

The feeling of waking up and seeing strands of hair on your pillowcase can be dreadful. Seeing this, you start eating superfoods, and using luxe anti-hair fall products, but in vain. In short, despite trying a lot of things, you don't get the answer to the question - how to stop hair fall? Bald patches and hair thinning are some overwhelming fears in our daily lives, especially when we are young and it’s time to flip our hair and chill away. The truth is hair fall has many causes, and addressing the root of the problem is necessary to eradicate the problem once and for all. Plus, there are various effective hair fall control tips you can try at home and boost hair growth. In this article, we have covered everything right from causes to efficient ways to minimize hair loss. Keep reading to know more!

How to Stop Hair Fall: Causes, Home Remedies, And Prevention Tips

While it's normal to lose about 100 strands of hair, shedding more hair than this may indicate a problem that needs to be treated ( 1 ). Let's take a look at the causes of hair fall below:

1. Poor Diet

The correlation between an unhealthy diet and hair loss is direct. Doctors always advise people to eat a balanced diet to maintain health. Minerals and vitamins play a key role in keeping your hair shiny and healthy. If your body lacks vitamins and minerals that include the likes of vitamins A, C, D, zinc, iron, and selenium, you can experience hair fall problems (2). According to a study, a lack of iron, vitamin D, vitamin A, and fatty acids in the body can contribute to hair fall problems (3).

2. Genetics

Did your parents or grandparents start to experience thinning of hair at a young age? If yes, then there are high chances your hair too won't be spared. Male androgenetic alopecia affects a lot of people and is most likely to be caused due to genetic factors (4), (5). A study claimed that pattern hair loss is impacted by various factors, including genetics (6). So, it can be safely presumed that heredity plays an important role in pattern hair loss.

3. Environmental Stressors

Exposure to extreme sunlight can deplete your hair texture over time. The harsh UV rays of the sun are responsible for hair protein loss. The radiation absorption produces free radicals which adversely affect keratin, the hair protein, and leads to hair fall (7). According to a study, people can also experience the problem of acute hair fall after moving to a new place and getting exposed to wind, dust, and pollutants (8).

4. Stress

Stress is known to be a major cause of almost every illness that you know of today (9). Talking about hair fall, an animal study shows that dealing with high-stress levels can trigger hair loss (10). Even physical stress can wreak havoc on your hair. When you work out at high intensity, sweat might get built up on your scalp, causing hair fall (11).

5. Medications

Drug-induced hair loss is a quite common phenomenon. Research claims that the hair cycle can be interfered by consuming a few drugs, and cause hair loss (12).

6. Medical Conditions

Hormonal changes are one of the leading causes of hair loss. Moreover, medical conditions affecting hormonal balance such as thyroid, and PCOS, may contribute to excessive hair fall (13). Alopecia areata is a medical condition that causes bald patches on hair and is often caused by autoimmune diseases, such as psoriasis, vitiligo, or thyroid disease (14). So, if you have been trying all the ways to stop hair fall, but your efforts are not yielding results, it might mean there is an underlying medical condition that needs to be treated.

7. Hair Styling Tools And Processes

If you love straightening, perming, or blow drying your hair, beware — too much and too frequent usage of heat styling tools can cause thinning of hair and pigmentary changes in your tresses ( 15 ). Moreover, bleaching, dying, or coloring your hair too can damage your hair by inducing protein loss in hair, thereby causing hair breakage ( 16 ), ( 17 ).

8. Chemically-laden Products

Do you use mild hair care products or chemically-laden harsh products? If yes to the latter, then refrain from using products containing too many harsh chemicals as they can impair hair growth and damage your hair ( 18 ).

9. Tight Braids

This one can blow your mind away, but it is right! Tying your hair into tight ponytails or braids can also cause hair fall. Yes, you heard that right! Traction alopecia is a condition that arises out of wearing your hair too tight ( 19 ).

Now that you know the factors leading to hair fall, it's time to unlock the answer to the question 'how to stop hair fall?'

How to Stop Hair Fall Using DIY Remedies?

Wondering how to decrease hair fall? You can get the answer to this question in your kitchen. Below are some tried and tested ways to reduce hair fall:

1. Indian Gooseberry (amla), Neem, Holy Basil (tulsi), And Brahmi Powder

Ingredients to Be Used:

1 tablespoon of Indian Gooseberry (amla) powder

1 tablespoon of neem powder

1 tablespoon of holy basil powder

1 tablespoon of brahmi powder

Water, as required

How to Prepare

Mix all the herbs with enough water to make a smooth hair mask. Apply it to your hair, working from the root to the tips of your hair. You can increase the quantity of the ingredients in equal proportions if you have long hair. Keep this on your hair for half an hour, then wash your hair using a mild, sulfate-free shampoo.

Why This Works

Amla has proliferative activities that promote hair growth and prevents hair loss ( 20 ), ( 21 ).

2. Coconut Oil, Almond Oil, And Jojoba Oil

Ingredients to Be Used:

1 tablespoon of coconut oil

1 teaspoon of almond oil

1 teaspoon of jojoba oil

How to Prepare

Mix all the oils and massage them onto your scalp and hair. (You can adjust the quantity of oils according to your hair length). Leave this on your hair overnight, and then wash it off the next day in the morning with lukewarm water and a gentle shampoo.

Why This Works

Coconut oil contains fatty acids and penetrates deeper into the hair. It also promotes hair growth by reducing the protein loss both in damaged and undamaged hair ( 22 ).

Almond oil contains essential fatty acids and vitamin E, both of which make hair strong and shiny. Almond oil may be beneficial in protecting your tresses from UV-induced damage, keeping the hair moisturized, and penetrating deeper into the hair shaft, thereby improving hair health ( 23 ). Jojoba oil contains antioxidants that restore hair health and promote hair growth ( 24 ).

3. Onion Juice And Olive Oil

Ingredients to Be Used:

2 medium-sized onions

2 tablespoons of olive oil

How to Prepare

Want to know one of the best tips on how to stop hair fall in the comfort of your home? Use onions and olive oil! Grind onions and extract their juice using a muslin cloth or a strainer. Add olive oil to onion juice and stir well. Dip a fresh cotton ball into the juice and dab it on your scalp evenly. Leave it on your hair for 30 minutes before you wash it thoroughly using a shampoo and conditioner.

Why This Works

Onion juice may aid in hair growth and be effective in the treatment of patchy alopecia areata ( 25 ). In an animal study, it was found that olive oil has hair growth-promoting effects ( 26 ).

4. Aloe Vera And Rosemary Oil

Ingredients to Be Used:

4 to 5 tablespoons of aloe vera gel

4 to 6 drops of rosemary oil

How to Prepare

Cut off a leaf and strip it open. Peel the skin and extract the gel-like juice in a bowl. Pour a few drops of rosemary oil into it and work it on your scalp and hair using your fingers. Wash off after an hour.

Why This Works

Aloe vera is regarded as the "wand of heaven" in Native America and considered a boon for the hair. Aloe vera plant may be helpful in protecting your mane from sunrays, making hair silky, and alleviating the problem of hair fall ( 27 ). Rosemary is a medicinal plant that enhances hair growth and boosts hair density ( 28 ).

5. Fenugreek Hair Mask

Ingredients to Be Used:

2 tablespoons of fenugreek seeds

Water

How to Prepare

Soak two tablespoons of fenugreek seeds in water overnight. Next morning, grind it into a paste and apply it on a clean scalp. Leave it on for 30 minutes and wash it off with cold water.

Why This Works

Fenugreek, also known as methi, works like magic on hair. It is filled with proteins and is a great superfood for maintaining glowing skin and healthy hair ( 29 ). It helps repair damaged hair follicles, nourish the hair, and promote healthy hair growth ( 30 ).

6. Fermented Rice Water

Ingredients to Be Used:

1/2 cup of rice

2 cups of water

How to Prepare

Soak rice in water and keep it aside for 30 to 40 minutes. Strain it to get rice water. Pour the liquid into a clean jar and keep it at room temperature for a day so that it can get fermented. After a day, put the jar into the fridge. Whenever you want to use it, mix fermented rice water with a cup of warm water to dilute it, and then apply it on your scalp and hair tips. Rinse it off after half an hour with plain water.

Caution: It is recommended to dilute fermented water before using it on hair as it can be too potent to be directly applied onto your scalp.

Why This Works

Rice water helps keep the hair shiny, smooth, and bouncy. It also keeps the hair protected from damage and maintains the pH value of the scalp. All in all, it works as a great remedy for hair fall and adds luster to your mane ( 31 ).

7. Egg Hair Mask

Ingredients to Be Used:

1 whole egg

1 teaspoon of olive oil

1/2 teaspoon of honey

How to Prepare

Beat one egg and whisk it with olive oil and honey. Use an applicator brush to apply it on your hair, starting from your roots to the lengths. Leave it on your hair for 20 to 25 minutes, and wash it off with a mild shampoo.

Why This Works

Eggs facilitate the growth of hair follicles and make your hair healthy ( 32 ). Honey, on the other hand, not only prevents hair loss but also treats the symptoms of scalp xitchiness and scaling ( 33 ).

Now that we have shared with you some top kitchen secret ingredients to incorporate into your hair care routine for hair fall, let’s move on and see how to stop hair fall beyond the kitchen. Try the above-mentioned natural tips to stop hair fall, and also take preventive measures so that you can easily flaunt your gorgeous, shiny tresses.

How to Prevent Hair Fall?

1. Eat a Nutritious Diet

Nutrition plays a crucial role in maintaining the overall health and appearance of our body. Take it seriously when it’s said that “You are what you eat”. Choosing the right foods, and incorporating the right nutrients may be the only game changer you need to uplift your hair fall care routine. Eat a diet filled with veggies and fruits and steer clear of junk food as much as you can if you want to see your hair grow ( 2 ).

2. Say No to Smoking

Smoking is seriously injurious to your health and can hinder your hair growth too. Cigarette smoke releases free radicals that damage hair follicles and increase hair fall (34) . Reducing smoking may aid in faster hair growth and prevent hair fall.

3. Manage stress And Practice Happiness

As mentioned above, stress is one of the leading causes of hair fall. One of the best hair fall tips is to find ways to destress and relax. Also pursue hobbies and take care of overall mental and emotional wellbeing.

4. Get a Good Night's Sleep

A good night’s sleep routine is the answer to a lot of worries. Getting a deep sleep of 6-7 hours may help reduce stress and improve immune system functioning. Lack of proper sleep increases cortisol levels (stress hormone) in the body ( 35 ). Thus, it leads to increased hair fall due to the weakening of follicles. Hence, try to get good sleep.

5. Limit the Use of Heat Styling Tools

Using heat styling tools can give you the desired look for your hair, but can make it dry, coarse, brittle, and weak. Refrain from using these tools frequently to keep your hair healthy ( 36 ).

6. Practice Yoga And Meditation

Yoga has proven to be beneficial to stop hair fall. Yoga poses like Surya namaskar and tadasana may help increase blood circulation to the scalp and may aid in hair growth. Breathing exercises like Kapalabhati and Anulom Vilom will help remove toxins from your body as a result, reduce hair fall. Practicing meditation every day will also help you destress and release toxins (37).

Making these lifestyle changes is the best way to reduce hair fall. Even if you don't get relief after following home remedies and preventive measures, you can take the help of medical treatment to combat the problem of hair loss.

How to Stop Hair Fall with Medical Treatments?

There are a few hair fall treatments that can help combat hair fall issues in a blink.

1. Laser Therapy

Low Level Laser Therapy (LLLT) is a popular treatment for effective hair growth. It provides energy to the damaged cells in the scalp to ensure normal functioning. It helps reduce hair fall and stimulate hair growth (38).

2. Hair Transplantation

You must have heard of this term quite often. It is a restorative method that places donor hair in areas of hair loss. Initially, you may experience hair loss but the donor hair will eventually start growing as it did on the donor site. However, this process has a few complications to be aware of (39).

3. Take Supplements And Medications

There are several medications that work effectively to stop hair fall. But, you must consult your doctor before opting for any of these medications or supplements.

Finasteride (Propecia)

This medication is prescribed for hair fall issues to men by licensed physicians (40). It results in slowing hair fall and stimulating hair growth. It is known to eliminate sexual drive as a side effect.

Minoxidil (Rogaine)

Found in medicated shampoos, this is known to reduce hair fall and aid in faster hair growth (41). As a side effect, it may irritate your scalp and grow unwanted hair on the sides of your face.

Conclusion

Having a hair care routine for hair fall isn’t quite difficult. With the right set of vitamins and minerals in your everyday diet and a few tweaks made to your lifestyle here and there, you may be able to reduce hair fall drastically. Take good care of your scalp, clean it well, get adequate sleep, practice yoga, grab kitchen ingredients for some DIY remedies, and have the leafy greens to get healthy, bouncy hair with zero to minimum hair loss. Take note of the methods we discussed on 'how to stop hair fall', and get started. If nothing from this works out well, get an appointment with your dermatologist.

