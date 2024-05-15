Pretty Crazy FIRST LOOK: YoonA exudes rich girl energy, Ahn Bo Hyun caters to her needs in upcoming rom-com film

Pretty Crazy, starring Ahn Bo Hyun and YoonA has shared the first glimpse of the upcoming rom-com film. Directed by Lee Sang Geun of Exit fame, the movie promises to deliver a captivating story filled with unexpected twists and charming moments.

First look at Pretty Crazy featuring Ahn Bo Hyun and YoonA

On May 14, CJ Entertainment, the production team behind Pretty Crazy, offered fans a sneak peek into the highly anticipated romantic comedy. The film, helmed by director Lee Sang Geun of Exit fame, promises to deliver a delightful blend of romance and humor.

In the first look, YoonA captivates audiences with her portrayal of a woman exuding rich girl energy, hinting at a character with layers waiting to be unveiled. Opposite her, Ahn Bo Hyun's character is seen catering to her needs, sparking curiosity about their dynamic relationship.

Take a look at the teaser image here;

Pretty Crazy follows the story of a woman harboring a secret beyond imagination and a man embarking on an extraordinary 2 a.m. date. With a unique premise and a talented cast, including the charming duo of YoonA and Ahn Bo Hyun, fans can expect a heartwarming and entertaining cinematic experience when Pretty Crazy hits theaters. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

More details about Ahn Bo Hyun and YoonA’s latest activities

YoonA, celebrated for her multifaceted talents as a singer and actress, continues to make waves in the entertainment industry with her recent works. In 2023, she took on the lead role in the romantic-comedy drama King the Land alongside Lee Junho, captivating audiences with her charm and versatility. The series soared to the top spot on Netflix's Weekly Global Top 10 in the non-English TV show category for three consecutive weeks, cementing YoonA's status as a beloved star both domestically and internationally.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Ahn Bo Hyun, known for his charismatic presence on screen, has been leaving a lasting impression with his recent projects. Following his breakout role in Itaewon Class in 2020, Ahn Bo Hyun has continued to shine in various roles. His performances in Netflix series like My Name and tvN dramas such as Yumi's Cells and Military Prosecutor Doberman have garnered critical acclaim, earning him accolades like the Excellence Award at the 8th APAN Star Awards. With his consistent success, Ahn Bo Hyun remains a rising star in the South Korean entertainment scene, captivating audiences with his talent and charm as seen in his latest work Flex X Cop.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat

ALSO READ: SEVENTEEN's Vernon spotted shooting for acting debut; fans speculate XO Kitty or Anderson .Paak's K-pops cameo