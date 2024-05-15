EXCLUSIVE: Manoj Bajpayee on North vs South debate: 'We need to find out why their films are working'

Manoj Bajpayee is undoubtedly one of the most versatile actors in the entertainment industry. He is gearing up for the release of his 100th film titled Bhaiyya Ji. Ahead of the release, the actor had an exclusive Masterclass with Pinkvilla, where he discussed various topics.

During the interview, Manoj was asked to share his thoughts on the usage of VFX in today's cinemas. While discussing the topic, he shared why South films are working.

Manoj Bajpayee says in South they make culturally rooted films

During the exclusive Pinkvilla Masterclass, Manoj Bajpayee was asked how he looks at the scenario of using VFX in today's films. The actor said that films have been using VFX for 2 years and added that some films have done quite well.

He said in Hindi, "In most of the films, the audience wants to see something else and the signal is coming from them. We, the film people should understand the signal."

He said in Hindi, "In most of the films, the audience wants to see something else and the signal is coming from them. We, the film people should understand the signal."

Speaking about South films, the actor said, "We need to find out why South films are working. The mainstream directors in the South practice shot-taking after watching all kinds of films. But their films' stories are completely their own. Their films are so culturally rooted. South films' heroes wear lungi. Aur action k pehle woh lungi upar karta hai aur woh action karta hai" (Before doing an action scene, they fix their lungi).

Manoj also said that our films should get connected to people like South. Giving an example of his upcoming film, Bhaiyya Ji, the actor added that if people do not relate to his fight in the film, then it won't work. He also shared that in Amitabh Bachchan, and Shatrughan Sinha films, people used to think of the heroes' fights as their own. "I think it's time that we revisit our own cinema. Jo hero hai woh logo ka representative hona chahiye woh bohot zaruri ha," (The heroes in the films should be the representative of the common people) Bajpayee concluded.

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW:

About Bhaiyya Ji

Manoj Bajpayee is gearing up for his 100th film, Bhaiyya Ji. Directed by Apoorv Singh Karki, the film will hit theatres on May 24, 2024. The cast also features Vipin Sharma, Zoya Hussain, Suvinder Vicky, Jatin Goswami, and others.

