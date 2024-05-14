10 famous South Korean actresses: From Song Hye Kyo to Son Ye Jin

South Korean actresses like Son Ye Jin, Song Hye Kyo, and Jun Ji Hyun are known for their exceptional talent, diverse roles and their beauty. These actresses effortlessly portray characters with depth and emotion which captivates the audiences with their performances. They have been a major reason for the Korean wave to reach a global platform. They have mesmerized the viewers with their skills and talent. Here is a look at the most famous South Korean actresses.

Most famous Korean actresses of all time

Song Hye Kyo

Song Hye Kyo debuted in 1996 with the drama First Love. Her first film was My Girl and I in 2005. She is best known for her roles in dramas like Descendants of the Sun, Encounter, Now We Are Breaking Up and more. After a hiatus for two years, she returned with the latest hit The Glory. She will be leading the upcoming 2024 horror film The Nuns. She will be taking on the role of Sister Julia who is determined to save a boy's life despite the difficulties on the way.

Son Ye Jin

Son Yae Jin made her debut in 2000 with the movie Secret Tears. She has been a part of various popular K-dramas including Crash Landing on You, Something in the Rain, Personal Taste, and many more. She has impressed the audience with her talent and acting skills. Perhaps the most famous drama that Son Ye Jin has starred in is Crash Landing on You.

Gong Hyo Jin

Gong Hyo Jin kick-started her career as a model and eventually turned to acting. She made her acting debut in 1999 with the film Whispering Corridors 2: Memento Mori. Her first appearance in a drama was in 2001 as she took the main role in Splendid Days. The actor is known for being a part of romantic comedies which always turn out to be a hit amongst audiences and critics alike.

Jun Ji Hyun

Jun Ji Hyun made her debut in 1998 with the drama Steal My Heart. The actress made her first appearance on the big screen with the film White Valentine which was released in 1999. Her claims to fame are My Sassy Girl, The Legend of the Blue Sea and My Love From the Star.

Kim Go Eun

Kim Go Eun debuted in 2012 with the film A Muse. Her appearance in the manga-based 2014 drama Cheese in the Trap shot her to global fame. She has appeared in multiple super hits like Golbin, The King: Eternal Monarch and more. She took the lead in the horror film Exhuma which broke box office records.

Han Ji Min

Han Ji Min kicked off her career in 2003 with the drama All In. The actor has worked in popular dramas like Rooftop Prince, Familiar Wife, Our Blues, One Spring Night and more. She will be appearing in the drama Acquaintances which is set to release in 2024.

Jeon Do Yeon

Jeon Do Yeon started as an actor in 1990 with the drama Our Paradise. Her first film was The Contact which was released in 1999. The veteran actress has left a mark with her roles in Crash Course in Romance, Lost, Kill Boksun and Emergency Declaration.

Bae Doona

Bae Doona’s first appearance on screen was in 1998 with the drama Angel’s Kiss. The following year, she was part of the film The Ring Virus in which she took on the main role. Some of her hits include The Silent Sea, Broker, Tunnel, As One, Kingdom and more. She will be leading the 2024 drama Family Plan.

Lee Na Young

Lee Na Young debuted in 1999 with the drama Kaist in which she took the main role. In the same year she also appeared in Did We Really Love?, Queen, Magic Castle and 8 Love Stories. Her first appearance on the big screen was with the 2001 film Dream of a Warrior. Her latest film was Beautiful Days which was released in 2018. She also made a cameo appearance in the 2022 film Seoul Ghost Stories. She is known for Romance is a Bonus Book.

Han Hyo Joo

Han Hyo Joo marked her debut in 2004 with the film My Boss, My Teacher. She has impressed with her work in films like The Beauty Inside, Love, Lies, and more. The actress has also been a part of hit dramas like W, Dong Yi and Happiness. Her most recent project, Moving, broke several records and became one of the most successful K-dramas.

Conclusion

Famous Korean actresses like Son Ye Jin, Song Hye Kyo, Kim Go Eun and more are celebrated for their talent, beauty, and versatility. From captivating performances in romantic dramas to intense roles in thrillers, they captivate audiences worldwide with their skill and charm. From veterans like Jeon Do Yeon to rising stars like Kim Go Eun, these actresses have made a mark on the Korean entertainment industry with their work.