Twinkle Khanna thanks Zeenat Aman on behalf of mom Dimple Kapadia for her 'gracious words'

Zeenat Aman is a diva, an icon who became one of the most celebrated celebrities in the Indian film industry by being her unapologetic self. Back in the day, she was known for following her heart even if it meant taking some risky decisions.

Even today, she enjoys a fandom of millions of people who adore her more ever since her social media debut. After she lauded her co-star Dimple Kapadia in one of her recent posts, Kapadia responded to her by means of her daughter, former actor and acclaimed writer Twinkle Khanna.

Dimple Kapadia responds to Zeenat Aman for penning a warm post for her

Indian celebrity and published author, Twinkle Khanna was delighted when veteran actress Zeenat Aman penned a heartfelt post about her mother, actress Dimple Kapadia. Since the latter is not on social media, Twinkle decided to become a point of contact between the two senior actors and shared her mom’s message for Aman’s post.

The Baadshah actress reposted Aman's long post and wrote, "What a lovely picture and mom says thank you for your gracious words (red heart emoji)."

Take a look:

Zeenat Aman says Dimple Kapadia stood by her publicly during the 'difficult phase'

On May 14, Zeenat Aman, who is known for leading successful movies like Satyam Shivam Sundaram, Don, Hare Rama Hare Krishna, and more shared a black and white photo of herself with filmmaker Joy Mukherjee and ‘the effervescent Dimple Kapadia’.

Speaking about the image, the veteran actress recalled that Kapadia was among the handful of people who publicly stood by her during a ‘very difficult phase’ in her life.

Aman wrote in the caption, “I can’t recollect where this picture was taken, but it quite certainly had something to do with the film Chhailla Babu. Perhaps it’s a bts shot from set. I say this because while the chairs scream “production”, I’m in my own clothes not a costume. With me are the director of the film Joy Mukherjee and the effervescent Dimple Kapadia, who must have been visiting set as she was married to the lead actor.”

Take a look at her post:

The Pukar actress further stated, “Dimple and I both got big career breaks thanks to Raj Kapoor. She as a teenager, when she was cast in and as Bobby. Whereas I was able to deliver a blow to my “western image” thanks to SSS. This isn’t a post about Dimple’s talent though she has that in spades, it’s about the little I saw of her character. During a very difficult phase in my life, she was one of a mere handful of people who publicly stood by me. This despite the criticism and scrutiny of her own life that the decision invited!”

Aman continued, “In those trying times she revealed to me a strength of character that I admire to date. I don’t believe she is on Instagram, but perhaps @twinklerkhanna will pass on my love to her. Truly, a wave of appreciation washed over me when I found this picture some days ago.”

At the end of her note, she also requested her fans not to get influenced by her smoking in the image. “On another note, please don’t be influenced by my smoking in this image! I’ll admit I enjoyed a few cigarettes a day between my late teens and early 30s, but that all went out of the window the minute I became pregnant with my first born,” the actress concluded her post.

On the work front, Aman will be soon seen as Sitara Jaan in Faraz Arif Ansari’s upcoming movie Bun Tikki alongside Abhay Deol and Shabana Azmi.

