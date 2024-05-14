SEVENTEEN's Vernon spotted shooting for acting debut; fans speculate XO Kitty or Anderson .Paak's K-pops cameo

SEVENTEEN's Vernon was recently spotted filming at a shooting site sparking excitement among fans for his rumored acting debut. However, speculations abound regarding his potential roles, with some guessing a cameo in XO Kitty’s upcoming season 2 or an appearance on Anderson .Paak's K-pops.

SEVENTEEN’s Vernon at a shoot

On May 14, a clip of SEVENTEEN member Vernon set social media abuzz, igniting a wave of excitement among fans amid rumors of his impending acting debut. The footage, captured at a shooting site, fueled speculation about the nature of his potential roles.

Some fans are speculating that Vernon might make a cameo appearance in the highly anticipated second season of XO Kitty, a web drama known for its star-studded cast and engaging storyline.

Others are suggesting the possibility of him appearing in Anderson .Paak's K-pop project, raising anticipation for what could be a groundbreaking collaboration.

As fans eagerly await official announcements, the buzz surrounding Vernon's potential venture into acting continues to grow, showcasing his versatility and expanding his creative horizons beyond his already successful career in music.

More details about Vernon’s recent engagements

Vernon, also known as Chwe Hansol, has been making waves not only as a member of SEVENTEEN but also with his solo endeavors. In December 2022, he showcased his versatility by releasing his first solo mixtape, Black Eye, as part of SEVENTEEN’s The Thirteen Tapes series. Known for his songwriting prowess, Vernon has been a driving force behind many of SEVENTEEN’s tracks, contributing to over 90 songs since their debut in 2015. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Advertisement

In addition to his music career, Vernon has been expanding his horizons into other areas of entertainment. In July 2023, he co-hosted a radio show titled Summer Vacation With Joshua and Vernon of SEVENTEEN, showcasing his charisma and hosting skills. Moreover, his participation in After School Radio further solidified his presence in the global music scene.

Recently, Vernon achieved another milestone by being promoted to a regular member of the Korean Music Copyright Association (KOMCA), highlighting his growing influence and recognition in the industry. With SEVENTEEN's latest album, 17 IS RIGHT HERE, Vernon continues to captivate audiences with his talent and passion for music, cementing his position as a multifaceted artist on the rise.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat

ALSO READ: SEVENTEEN's 17 IS RIGHT HERE becomes group's 5th consecutive album to rank in top 10 on Billboard 200 chart; full list