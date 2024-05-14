Who is Choi Si Hoon? Single's Inferno star set to marry Korean power vocalist Ailee

Choi Si Hoon has been revealed as Ailee’s boyfriend and so-to-be-husband. On May 14, the singer through her agency announced that they have been in a relationship for a while. The two are in fact engaged to each other and planning to get married by next year. Back in March, The Heaven singer was confirmed to be dating someone. Now, that the mystery boyfriend’s identity has been officially revealed, let’s get to know him in detail.

Who is Choi Si Hoon? Know about his Single's Inferno appearance

Choi Si Hoon is an emerging actor, who is working towards making his name known in the Korean entertainment industry. He gained recognition from his appearance on Single’s Inferno, a popular reality show created as a Netflix original. The star participated as a cast member in the show’s season 1, which premiered on December 18, 2021. In the series, he was paired with Song Jia, a model, YouTube, and fashion influencer.

Though, at the finale, the couple failed to make a final pair, their chemistry was well-received by the viewers. After garnering some fame from the show, Choi Si Hoon continued to work as a model and actor under Polaris Entertainment. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Choi Si Hoon almost debuted as K-pop idol

On Septemeber 30, 2019, Polaris Entertainment introduced their forthcoming K-pop group named TRIPLEME. The agency also launched a logo and official social media handles for their new group.

Advertisement

On October 18 of that year, Choi Si Hoon was revealed as the second member of the group, followed by Park Chan Kyu, who was introduced on October 1. In the following months, the agency announced four more members for TRIPLEME including Choi Jae Won, Lee Woo Jong, Kim Kang Jin, and Yoo Hyun Seok.

However, the group never officially debuted, keeping netizens guessing about the status of Choi Si Hoon and other members.

As of now, there’s no update from the agency’s side regarding whether TRIPLEME has disbanded or maybe they will come back in the future. With the group, Choi Si Hoon’s idol career also lives to be under the wraps.

Discover Ailee's boyfriend Choi Si Hoon's acting career

Ailee’s soon-to-be husband kickstarted his acting career before he was seen on Single’s Inferno. In 2019, he bagged a main role in I Started Following Romance. He starred as the ex-boyfriend of the protagonist character Im Byul, played by actress Joo Eun, known for Not Others (2023).

In the same year, he also appeared in another drama called Clumsy Love. The following year, Choi Si Hoon witnessed a significant surge in his fame from his cast in the web drama Cafe Kilimanjaro. The movie also features Kwon Hyun Bin, Kim Na Hyun, Baek Jin, Park Chan Kyu, and more.

In the following years, he bagged some more significant roles in Romance (2021), I Ate Well Today (2021), and the BL series The New Employee (2022). He also reprised his supporting character in the movie version of The New Employee.

In addition, Choi Si Hoon also has been cast as an important character in the Chinese zombie thriller Chungking Mansions. According to reports, currently, he is steering a restaurant in Seoul’s Jnogno District.

Who is K-pop soloist Ailee?

Ailee is a popular K-pop soloist, known for her vocal prowess. In 2012, she made her debut with the single Heaven. Following its success, the same year, she released her first EP Invitation.

She is also renowned for lending her voice to several K-drama soundtracks including Alchemy of Souls, Guardian: The Lonely and Great God, Doom At Your Service, and more.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Earlier today, Ailee’s agency A2Z Entertainment confirmed that she is planning to take her relationship with Choi Si Hoon to the next level. The stars already got engaged in March 2024. Now, they are eagerly waiting to get married in 2025.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat

ALSO READ: It’s straight-up copying’: NewJeans’ performance directors accuse ILLIT of plagiarising Lucky Girl Syndrome choreography