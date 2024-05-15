Top 3 Major UFC Fighters Who Could Retire in 2024

UFC is widely regarded as one of the biggest mixed martial arts companies. It has been massively expanding its reach around the world, hosting multiple events in significant regions with large consumer markets, such as India, the Middle East, and China.

The year 2024 has been spectacular for the company so far; it has already hosted some history-breaking events, from UFC 299 to UFC 298 to UFC 300, and is geared up to host many more record-breaking events in the future, including UFC 302, featuring a lightweight championship fight between Islam Makhachev and Dustin Poirier, and UFC 303, where Conor McGregor will face Michael Chandler.

There is no doubt that UFC's product is in its prime years, but this year could also mark an emotional farewell for some of the biggest names in the world of mixed martial arts. In this article, we will pick three big names from the UFC who could hang up their gloves inside the UFC octagon and retire.

Three UFC Fighter Who Could Retire in 2024

3. Dustin Poirier - Dustin Poirier is one of the most prominent names in UFC history. He joined the UFC in 2011 and has remained an active competitor. Poirier has been part of some of the biggest fights in UFC, including his three bouts with Conor McGregor, Khabib Nurmagomedov, and Justin Gaethje, which are among the most entertaining in UFC history.

At UFC 299, Poirier fought upcoming UFC Lightweight competitor Benoît Saint-Denis. Known as "The Diamond," Poirier showcased why he is considered a veteran of the sport; he dominated the "God of War," attempting to choke him four times and risking his win. In the second round, he connected with a hook to Benoît Saint-Denis's face, knocking him out to secure the victory.

This spectacular win earned Poirier his third championship shot in his UFC career, and possibly his last shot at the title. Before his bout with Benoît Saint-Denis, many mixed martial arts critics and experts predicted that if Poirier lost, he might announce his retirement.

Now, Poirier is set to face UFC Lightweight champion Islam Makhachev at the UFC 302 pay-per-view. In an interview with Fight Bananas, Poirier talked about the possibility of retirement.

He said, "It could be my last fight. I haven't made an official decision yet, but it could be. I've said this over and over again: I still have a lot of tread on the tires. I can beat these young guys; I just did it. It's just like, how much do I want to give to this sport, because you don't ride for free. I don't want to make any decisions just off the way I'm feeling. I need to go out there and fight, like I said in Miami."

There are many chances this could be Dustin Poirier's last dance inside the UFC octagon. Whether he wins or loses, this could be the final destination for "The Diamond," and fans may witness the end of the Poirier era at UFC 302.

2. Jon Jones - UFC Heavyweight Champion Jon Jones is currently sidelined after he sustained a severe pectoral injury while preparing for his championship defense against Stipe Miocic at UFC 295 in Madison Square Garden.

Jones is still in the recovery phase but has recently started returning to the gym to prepare for his comeback to the UFC octagon. Jones revealed that Dana White has already scheduled his return this year, where he will face Stipe Miocic for the Heavyweight title.

Undoubtedly, no man can match the resume of Jon Jones; he is the youngest UFC champion, has defended his title more times than any other competitor, and has captured championships in two different weight classes.

Now 36 years old, Jon Jones is considering retiring from the sport. According to some reports, he had planned to retire last year after his fight with Stipe at UFC 295, but his injury extended his timeline.

Many believe this upcoming fight will be the last time "Bones" competes inside the octagon. Like a mythical creature making its final appearance, he will leave his gloves in the octagon, cementing his legacy as one of the most dominating fighters ever to step foot inside the UFC octagon.

1. Conor McGregor - Former two-division champion Conor McGregor is widely regarded as the face of the UFC; he has managed to break multiple records, from generating the highest gates to having the most-watched matches in the history of the UFC. Conor McGregor is the most followed and highest-paid UFC fighter of all time.

McGregor has managed to make a brand out of himself and remains as popular as ever. Unfortunately, his hunger to fight seems to have diminished; the mythical creature inside him has gone missing. McGregor has faced significant losses recently; he last fought Dustin Poirier when he entered the octagon and snapped his leg. Since then, he has been involved in activities other than diligently training for his return.

The "Notorious" one will enter the octagon after a layoff of three years to face Michael Chandler at UFC 303; this could potentially be the last time fans will witness Conor McGregor's aura inside the UFC octagon, especially if he loses to Chandler.

Even Michael Chandler commented on the possibility of retiring McGregor at UFC 303 in a recent interview. He said, "You have to buy this Pay-Per-View because this could be the last time you see Conor McGregor fight. I truly believe what I will do to him on June 29 will warrant and merit him never stepping back in the octagon."

Chandler continued, "That being said, Conor might be able to pull off the greatest comeback in combat sports history. The guy did snap his leg; it was a very gruesome injury, and many, many people wrote him off."

