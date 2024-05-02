Jessica Biel Shares Snaps Of Sons Supporting Dad Justin Timberlake On Tour

After a five-year break, Justin Timberlake, the multi-Grammy Award winner launched his highly anticipated Forget Tomorrow World Tour on Monday, April 29th, in Vancouver, Canada. The first night of this 50-city tour took place in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. The concert was held at Rogers Arena. Timberlake, who is 43 years old, thrilled the audience with two hours of his biggest hits and some new tracks from his latest album, Everything I Thought It Was.

Jessica Biel, Timberlake's wife, posted rare photos of their sons Silas and Phineas showing their support for their dad. Jessica and Justin have been married since 2012. Silas was born in April 2015, while Phineas was born in the summer of 2020. The concert press release described Timberlake's performance as a mix of "timeless hits" and songs from his new album. Fans who attended the show had the chance to enjoy both his classic tracks and his latest music.

Justin Timberlake launched his highly anticipated Forget Tomorrow world tour, marking his return to the stage after a five-year hiatus. The tour kicked off on April 29, with Timberlake unveiling a setlist that featured both classic hits and new songs from his latest album, Everything I Thought It Was, which was released on March 15.

The tour announcement was made earlier this year when Timberlake appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. During his conversation with Fallon, he mentioned, "Oh yeah, I’m going on tour." This announcement set the stage for what would become an electrifying series of performances around the world.

The opening show was a two-hour spectacle that thrilled fans with a mix of old favorites and fresh material. Timberlake's setlist consisted of 29 songs, delivered across two stages. He delighted the audience with classic hits such as My Love, Cry Me a River, Suit & Tie, Rock Your Body, and SexyBack. These songs were woven into the medley-style performance that kept the energy high throughout the night.

In addition to the well-known hits, Timberlake also introduced fans to live performances of new songs from his latest album. These included Technicolor, Infinity Sex, Imagination, Drown, My Favorite Drug, F---in' Up the Disco, Play, and Flame. The debut of these tracks added an exciting dimension to the show, giving fans a taste of Timberlake's recent musical evolution.

Timberlake also brought back some crowd-pleasers he hadn't performed since 2007, including Future Sex/LoveSounds, Let the Groove Get In, and What Goes Around... Comes Around, making the concert a true trip down memory lane for longtime fans.

Justin Timberlake had some special guests in attendance

Justin Timberlake's highly anticipated tour kicked off with some of his biggest fans cheering him on – his family! The former *NSYNC member was joined by his wife, Jessica Biel, and their two sons, Silas and Phineas at the opening night of the Forget Tomorrow World Tour.

Jessica Biel, 42, shared an Instagram post that captured the joyful occasion. In the photo, Silas and Phineas were dressed in Timberlake's concert shirts, with Biel holding a light-up microphone, ready to cheer on her husband.

Another heartwarming photo showed Timberlake and Biel sharing a tender moment backstage, with a simple yet profound caption: "It’s a family affair y’all.”

The adorable photos showed the boys' excitement, even if they weren't facing the camera directly. Silas proudly displayed the back of his tour jacket, while Phineas rocked a concert tee and a backward hat that had "JUSTIN" embroidered on it.

In a candid interview on The Graham Norton Show, Timberlake shared a glimpse into his family life. "I have two wonderful children, who are going to be the death of me," he joked. Despite the challenges of parenthood, Timberlake described his family life with warmth and humor, saying, "But yeah, two boys and a wonderful wife, and I'm just happy," before playfully adding, "Is that controversial these days?”

Justin Timberlake's concert concluded with a breathtaking performance of his hit song Mirrors. During the song's final chorus, a giant LED screen transformed into a sea of tiny mirrors, creating the illusion of Timberlake floating above the audience. The innovative screen technology allowed it to tilt at various angles, making it seem like Timberlake was leaning in toward the crowd for a truly unforgettable sing-along moment.

The next stops on the Live Nation-produced tour are scheduled in Seattle, Washington, for two consecutive nights—Thursday, May 2, and Friday, May 3—at Climate Pledge Arena. The tour will continue with arena shows worldwide from May through December, promising more memorable performances for Timberlake fans everywhere.

