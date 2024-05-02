Murai In Love Anime Reveals Release Window, Streaming Platform And More With New PV

The official website and X handle for Murai in Love anime announced its 2024 premiere, revealing new cast members and previewing the ending theme song. The anime adaptation of the critically acclaimed manga series by Junta Shima, produced by J.C. Staff, is set to be released in seven volumes. The series was serialized from 2018 to 2022 on Line manga's official site.

Murai in Love anime: release window, streaming details and cast

The official staff for the Murai in Love anime has released a new trailer confirming its October 2024 premiere on Disney+. The trailer also revealed that Haruki Ishiya, known for voicing Shuichi Tsukamoto in the Sound! Euphonium series, will voice Hirai, Murai's best friend and a dashing womanizer, in the series. No release date has been announced yet.

Kohei Amasaki, known for his roles in Re: Zero and My Hero Academia, will voice Kiriyama, Murai's best friend. Masaya Matsukaze will play Yamakado's voice actor, while Hochu Otsuka will be the narrator. The cast includes Kengo Takanashi as Murai, Nobunaga Shimazakai as Hitotose, and Yoko Hikasa as Ayano Tanaka. The voice cast includes notable voice actors like Jiraiya from Naruto.

The latest PV for Murai in Love features Hirai and Kiriyama, previewing their voices and revealing the anime's plot. The video also previews the ending theme song, Suko, performed by Yabai T-shirt Ya-san. The official website shared comments from the new voice cast members, expressing excitement for the release and encouraging the audience to look forward to the anime.

Aside from the PV, Murai in Love anime's official staff has unveiled a new key visual featuring Murai, who looks identical to Tanaka's favorite otome game character, Hitotose.Tanaka also appears in the illustration, looking surprised. On the other hand, the visual shows Yamakado doubting Murai and Tanaka's relationship.

A brief about Murai in Love

Murai in Love is a Japanese manga series written and illustrated by Junta Shima. It was serialized in Line Corporation's Line Manga website from June 2018 to June 2022, with its chapters collected into seven tankōbon volumes. A television drama adaptation aired from April to May 2022.

Murai in Love anime follows the titular character, Murai, an unassuming high school boy who confesses his love for the teacher Tanaka, a woman who is a fan of otome games for girls. When Tanaka curtly refuses Murai's advances, Murai returns the next day a changed man: new hair, new style, all emulating Tanaka's favorite character from an otome game. Now Murai sets out on his quest to be Tanaka's dream man. As such, the anime follows an unusual rom-com story between Murai and Tanaka.

Based on the manga by Junta Shima, Global Bookwalker describes the stroy as follows:

"Murai is madly in love with his teacher, Tanaka.

One day he dares to tell her that he wants to marry her, but of course, her answer was “No.”

Tanaka only loves Hitotose, a ninja boy character in her favorite otome game. But she didn’t know that Murai looks so alike to Hitotose until Murai cuts his hair and dyes it blond.

Now Tanaka must stay calm in front of her BIAS.

Murai finds out about Hitotose, but he wants her to see him as himself, not some ninja boy…

Cute and funny comedy about high-school boys, girls and teachers in Japanese high school!"

