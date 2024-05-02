Jessica Alba Shares Glimpses Of 43rd Birthday Celebrations On Instagram

Jessica Alba celebrated her 43rd birthday surrounded by family and close friends in the comfort of her Los Angeles mansion, sharing glimpses of the festive day on her Instagram.

Alba began her acting career at age 13 in Camp Nowhere (1994), followed up by The Secret World of Alex Mack (1994), and rose to prominence at age 19 as the lead actress of the television series Dark Angel (2000–2002), for which she received a Golden Globe nomination.

Jessica Alba shared stills from her 43rd birthday

On Monday, April 28, Jessica Alba shared a series of photos on her Instagram as she celebrated her 43rd birthday. In one sweet photo, Alba poses with her family of five, standing in front of four different cakes.

The Sin City star, captioned her post, "Another trip around the sun. Feeling incredibly blessed and grateful."

The birthday bash saw Jessica joined by her husband Cash Warren, their three children, Honor Marie, Haven Garner, and Hayes, as well as her parents, Catherine and Mark Alba.

Photos from the celebration showcased a joyously decorated table with an array of four stunning cakes, highlighting the actress's vibrant day. Alba smiles as she has one arm around daughter Honor and the other around daughter Haven. Her husband Warren, stands next to Honor, placing a hand on her shoulder while son Hayes, smiles for the camera in, posing in front of his sister.

Among the confections were two heart-shaped cakes—one a delightful cookie cake adorned with flowers, strawberries, and macarons, and the other enrobed in green frosting with a sweet message, "Happy Solar Return Jessica," piped across the top in icing. The other cakes, lavished with pink frosting and topped with fresh strawberries, bore heartfelt birthday wishes to Jessica.

Last month, Alba shared a series of Instagram photos from her trip to London with her two daughters. In one photo, Alba posed to the left of her older daughter, Honor, while daughter Haven posed on the other side. The mother and daughters enjoyed afternoon tea at Sketch, attended a West End play, and posed in front of the iconic red phone booth.

In September, Alba shared with PEOPLE that she learns from her kids just as much as they learn from her.

"They're either teaching me something every day or I'm teaching them something," she said.

"We're learning from each other. It's definitely a back and forth," she said, adding that it's important to "not take the relationship for granted, knowing that I'm always going to be there for them, and for right now, they're always going to be in the house. We have a really healthy relationship and unconditional love for one another.

Jessica Alba steps down from The Honest Company

Last month, Jessica Alba stepped down from the company, The Honest Company which she founded and has referred to as “my baby” after 12 years at the helm. The news was announced by the 42-year-old actress on Instagram, leading many of her fans and followers of the lifestyle brand to be shocked.

"It is with a grateful heart that twelve years after founding The Honest Company, I am stepping down from my leadership role as Chief Creative Officer,” she started her open letter on April 10.

“However, I will continue to provide strategic advice through my role on the board. While there would never have been an easy time to make this decision, I know we have a leadership team in place with Carla Vernón at the helm to advance our founding vision and strengthen Honest’s legacy as an industry change-maker.”

"Building Honest has been a true labor of love,” she continued. “From the first concept book I pitched to my friends in Mommy and Me class, to ringing the bell at Nasdaq with my family by my side – this journey has been the ride of a lifetime, one that only existed in my wildest dreams…”

Alba, who went on to thank her management team, concluded with a shout out to the loyal supporters of the brand. “To our Honest families, I’m forever grateful,” she said. “Reading your stories and testimonials, seeing pictures of your baby showers, monthly milestones, AM/PM routines, and everything in-between – please never stop sharing these moments with us. You are the reason we exist. Thank you for showing me that a girl with an unconventional path in business could help lead a movement for good.”

The Honest Company, Inc. is an American digital-first consumer goods company, based in Los Angeles and founded by actress Jessica Alba, Christopher Gavigan, and Brian Lee. The company had $319 million in 2021 sales, and was valued at roughly $550 million as of February 2022. Chief Executive Officer Carla Vernón is one of the first Afro-Latina CEOs of a U.S. publicly traded company.

The Honest Company has raised multiple rounds of venture capital, and went public via initial public offering in May 2021, generating over $100 million in capital. Honest serves the United States, China, Canada, and Europe.

