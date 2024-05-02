Slipknot Announces North American Leg Of Here Comes The Pain Tour

Iconic heavy metal band Slipknot has revealed details about the North American segment of their Here Comes The Pain tour. This announcement comes as the band marks the 25th anniversary of their groundbreaking debut album, Slipknot, which launched their career to new heights in 1999. Along with previously announced dates for their global tour, the band has shared that the North American leg will feature arena shows across the country throughout the Summer.

The Here Comes The Pain tour is being produced by Live Nation, a leader in live entertainment, and promises to be a highlight for heavy metal fans this year. “We loved what we did with the first record but we didn’t even know if there was gonna be anything after that,” recalls guitarist Jim Root of 1999’s Slipknot in a press statement. “We just wanted people to hear it. Selling out records and shows, and having successful tours– are goals for any band. But the dream scenario in some ways, came true for us.” Here's everything you need to know.

The location for the tour

Slipknot is gearing up to celebrate a major milestone! The iconic heavy metal band announced their "Here Comes the Pain" tour on social media Tuesday, commemorating the 25th anniversary of their debut album. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

The extensive 18-city North American leg kicks off on August 6th in Noblesville, Indiana, and will take Slipknot across the continent, with stops in major cities like Baltimore, New York City, Toronto, and Dallas. The tour culminates in a homecoming performance for the band in their hometown of Des Moines, Iowa, coinciding with the highly-anticipated return of their music festival, Knotfest, on September 21st.

Supporting Slipknot on this tour are the bands Knocked Loose, Orbit Culture, and Vended, who will open the shows. Fans are eagerly anticipating this lineup, as Slipknot's performances are known for their high-energy and intense atmosphere.

Slipknot fans can grab tickets now for upcoming shows

Fans of the heavy metal band Slipknot are eager to grab tickets for their upcoming North American concerts and festival dates. While tickets won't be available on Ticketmaster until Friday, May 3rd, eager fans can secure their spot at upcoming shows through secondary market ticketing platforms like Vivid Seats. This option allows fans to purchase tickets before they officially go on sale through traditional channels.

It's important to note that, as with any secondary market platform, prices on Vivid Seats may be higher or lower than the face value of the ticket, depending on demand. However, for those who prioritize securing a ticket over price, this can be a good option.

See the full list of tour dates below

Aug 06: Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center *

Aug 07: Burgettstown, PA – The Pavilion at Star Lake *

Aug 09: Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank Arena *

Aug 10: Camden, NJ – Freedom Mortgage Pavilion *

Aug 12: New York, NY – Madison Square Garden *

Aug 14: Gilford, NH – BankNH Pavilion *

Aug 15: Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center *

Aug 17: Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena *

Sep 07: Auburn, WA – White River Amphitheatre #

Sep 08: Ridgefield, WA – RV Inn Styles Resorts Amphitheater #

Sep 11: Nampa, ID – Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater #

Sep 13: Inglewood, CA – Intuit Dome #

Sep 15: Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre #

Sep 17: Austin, TX – Moody Center #

Advertisement

Sep 18: Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion #

Sep 21: Des Moines, IA – Knotfest Iowa at Waterworks Park #

* w/ Special Guests Knocked Loose and Orbit Culture

# w/ Special Guests Knocked Loose and Vended

Who is Slipknot?

Slipknot, the heavy metal band hailing from Des Moines, Iowa, emerged in 1995, founded by percussionist Shawn Crahan, former vocalist Anders Colsefni, and bassist Paul Gray. The group underwent several lineup changes in its early years, eventually stabilizing with nine members for over a decade. These members included Crahan, Gray, Joey Jordison, Craig Jones, Mick Thomson, Corey Taylor, Sid Wilson, Chris Fehn, and Jim Root. Slipknot gained fame not just for their aggressive music, but also for their eye-catching image and intense live performances.

Slipknot's debut album in 1999 propelled them to fame. They followed this up with the even darker-themed Iowa in 2001, further solidifying their fanbase. The band cycled through hiatuses and releases, returning in 2004 with Vol. 3: (The Subliminal Verses) and All Hope Is Gone in 2008, which debuted at #1 on the US Billboard 200 chart.

Their latest studio album, The End, So Far, dropped in September 2022, adding to a discography that includes live albums, a compilation, and numerous DVDs. With over 30 million albums sold worldwide, Slipknot's impact is undeniable.

The band's lyrics are known for their aggressive nature and often contain profanity, delving into themes of darkness, nihilism, anger, disaffection, love, misanthropy, and psychosis. Slipknot's live performances are characterized by chaotic energy and heavy headbanging, adding to the intensity of their shows. This dynamic stage presence has played a significant role in their success.

With a loyal fan base and a reputation for explosive live shows, Slipknot continues to capture the attention of metal enthusiasts around the globe. Fans are eagerly waiting for the upcoming tour.

ALSO READ: Grammy Awards 2024: Billie Eilish, Taylor Swift, SZA, Miley Cyrus And More Win Big At The 66th Grammy Awards, Check Out The Complete Winners List Below!