Jelly Roll's Wife Bunnie XO Responds To Fans Upset Over 'Hall Pass' Video

Bunnie Xo, the wife of country rapper Jelly Roll, faced mixed reactions online after meeting her favorite musician. Over the weekend, she posted a video on social media of her encounter with Chris Cerulli, the lead singer of the metal band Motionless in White. The video, filmed at the Las Vegas Sick New World music festival, was captioned with the playful remark, "When you finally meet your hall pass."

It was captioned, "You could say we’re in love now," accompanied by a laughing face emoji and a white heart. Playing in the background was Celine Dion's classic song, The Power of Love. Despite the lighthearted nature of the post, some fans were upset by the public display of her "hall pass." Interestingly, Bunnie's husband, Jelly Roll, seemed completely on board with her fangirling. He left a supportive comment on the video, simply saying, "Bout Time." And now, Bunnie Xo hits back at the social media comments.

Jelly Roll's wife Bunnie Xo hits back at critics after meeting her 'hall pass'

Bunnie XO, wife of country singer Jelly Roll, isn't letting online negativity get to her. The social media personality recently faced criticism after posting a video of herself meeting Chris Cerulli, lead singer of Motionless in White. Bunnie referred to Cerulli as her "hall pass," a term that sparked debate among fans.

On Facebook, Bunnie XO addressed the controversy by saying that many people seemed offended by the video, while she and her husband were just laughing about it. "So many ppl offended & upset about my 'hall pass' video. When my husband & I are just giggling over it," she wrote.

Bunnie emphasized the strength of her marriage to Jelly Roll. "He's my best friend and the love of my life," she declared. "Half the things I say and do are jokes! It's called satire, folks. Look it up if you're unfamiliar." Bunnie concluded her message with a playful jab, encouraging those who found her humor offensive to develop a sense of humor themselves.

"If you don't kno [sic] the definition look it up & while you're at it, look up the word personality. Maybe it will help some of y'all find one,"she said.

To further make her point, Bunnie shared a text message screenshot in which Jelly Roll complimented her for her humorous TikTok, calling it "so funny." She also commented on the double standards in society, citing that Jelly Roll received praise when he met his crush, Taylor Swift, at the Grammys earlier this year, while her hall pass video faced backlash.

This wasn't the first time Bunnie had stood up for her husband or herself. Earlier in April, she called out online trolls who bullied Jelly Roll about his weight. "It hurts him," Bunnie stated, adding, "The internet can say whatever the f--k they want about you and they say, ‘Well, you're a celebrity, you're supposed to be able to handle it.' No, the f--k you're not," she wrote.

Bunnie XO concluded by asserting that she would always stand up for herself and her family against online bullying and lies, stating, "You're never going to bully me. You're never going to lie about me or my family. I will fight ‘til the end."

Jelly Roll’s wife explained why he took a break from social media

Country rapper Jelly Roll has stepped away from social media after reportedly facing online bullying about his weight. This news comes on the heels of his career success, including winning Best New Artist at the recent iHeart Radio Awards.

His wife, Bunnie Xo, revealed on her podcast, Dumb Blonde, that the negativity had become too much for him.

She explained that her husband decided to take a break from Instagram after facing a barrage of hurtful comments about his body. According to Bunnie, this harsh treatment deeply affected him despite his recent success. "My husband got off the internet because he is so tired of being bullied about his f***ing weight, and that makes me want to cry because he is the sweetest angel baby," she said.

Bunnie emphasized the impact of online negativity, urging people to be mindful of their words as they can have a real effect on someone's mental well-being.

"Don’t bully people, because you never know where they are mentally. There are a lot of people who are not as strong as me, that are on the internet, and they don’t deserve to f---in’ be bullied."

She explained that her goal online is to "stand up for all the f---in’ underdogs," noting that she refuses to let hatred get to her.

