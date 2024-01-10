Song Joong Ki’s Vincenzo to Lee Je Hoon’s Taxi Driver: PICK your favorite K-drama based on anti-heroes

Heroes are always adored for their righteousness and goodness. But what about the heroes with flaws? The ones who may go against laws, but their heart is in the right place! That’s where the anti-heroes come into the spotlight! There are several K-dramas that feature these unconventional leads who may lack morality but are driven by their personal motives and sense of justice.

Whether it is Song Joong Ki’s Vincenzo or Lee Joon Gi’s Flower of Evil, viewers just can’t take their eyes off these charismatic yet flawed characters. Let’s explore the best K-dramas with thrilling storylines and even more intriguing anti-hero characters!

Taxi Driver (2021)

Taxi Driver follows the story of a group of vigilantes who run a cab service, not just for their livelihood but also for a discreet mission to help the needy. The show garnered massive success and was renewed for season two in 2023. The third season has also been confirmed.

In this series, actor Lee Je Hoon plays Kim Do Gi, a graduate of Korea Military Academy who joins Rainbow Taxi Company as a driver. Despite being a former member of the 707th Special Mission Group, Kim Do Gi chooses to make a radical change in his career after his mother gets killed.

As a driver, he aims to offer a ‘revenge-call’ service for the people who are not able to seek justice by law. To execute his plan, he takes multiple disguises which are super hilarious. His unique personality will surely keep you hooked to the show as he holds empathy for victims and resentment for the wrongdoers.

Vincenzo (2021)

Actor Song Joong Ki shines as Vincenzo in this action-thriller series. He assumes the role of Park Jo Hyung, who gets adopted by an Italian family and is renamed Vincenzo Cassano. Vincenzo grows up to become a mob lawyer and a consigliere for an Italian mafia. He flees to his homeland to secretly stash the mob’s assets in the basement of Geumga Plaza.

As the story progresses, he gets involved with an attorney named Hong Cha Young (Jeon Yeo Been), whose father is a tenant at the plaza. Vincenzo becomes a ray of hope for the tenants as he protects them from the powerful corporation, Babel, that intends to demolish the building. In the process, he also helps Hong Cha Young seek justice for her father’s murder.

The Devil Judge (2021)

In The Devil Judge, actor Ji Sung plays a ruthless chief judge, Kang Yo Han, who teaches cruel lessons to the criminals in his own style. Set in a dystopian world where people in South Korea live in chaos, Kang Yo Han uses harsh methods, such as electrocution or lifetime imprisonment, to punish the offenders. Moreover, he keeps the trials transparent by conducting a live courtroom show. His merciless approach towards culprits earns him respect as the nation’s savior.

Flower of Evil (2020)

Flower of Evil is a mystery thriller starring Lee Joon Gi and Moon Chae Won. Actor Lee Joon Gi plays a doting husband and father, Do Hyun Soo, who has a dark past. As his detective wife starts investigating a series of murders, she suspects her husband has some connection with the case.

As the story unfolds, viewers get to see why Do Hyun Soo was living under an alias, Baek Hee Sung, and what his real intentions were. Even though he hides his identity, his love for his family is undeniably genuine, and it remains the same until the end of the story.

Healer (2014)

Korean superstar Ji Chang Wook plays Seo Jeong Hu, who works as an illegal night courier under the codename Healer. He is ready to take on any challenging tasks by his client, except murder! He possesses unmatched fighting skills and technical abilities to carry out his missions.

Seo Jeong Hu’s life takes an exciting turn when he is assigned a task to protect a news reporter, Chae Young Shin (Park Min Young), whose life is in danger. To accomplish this mission, Healer goes undercover as Park Bong Soo, a trainee at the broadcast station where Chae Young Shin works. While keeping an eye on the girl, he ends up falling for her.

