8 must-watch old K-dramas: Boys Over Flowers, Coffee Prince, and more

Boys Over Flowers, Coffee Prince, Secret Garden and many more old Korean Dramas established a global presence in the industry. From romance to thriller and comedy; classic K-dramas can be found in various genres. Here is a look at the best 8 old K-dramas.

8 must-watch old K-dramas

Boys Over Flower

Boys Over Flower is a 2009 romantic comedy starring Lee Min Ho, Gu Hye Son, Kim Hyun Joong, Kim Bum and Kim Joon. The drama is based on a Japanese comic and tells the story of Geum Jan Di who belongs to a poor family but gets an opportunity to be a part of a prestigious school for the wealthy. Here she meets the notorious F4 which consists of the most good-looking and most powerful future inheritors of big business.

Coffee Prince

Adapted from a novel, Coffee Prince is a 2007 drama that revolves around Go Eun Chan, a 24-year-old woman who is often mistaken for a young boy. She is hired to work in a cafe by Choi Han Gyul. Not only that, he also uses her to pretend to be his gay lover so that he can stay away from the arranged marriage meetings set by his grandmother. But Choi Han Gyul is not aware that Go Eun Chan is actually a woman. Gong Yoo, Yoon Eun Hye, Lee Sun Kyun and Chae Jung An take the lead roles in the drama.

Secret Garden

Secret Garden is a classic K-drama starring Hyun Bin, Ha Ji Won, Yoon Sang Hoon and Kim Sa Rang. Kim Joo Won is a rigid and eccentric CEO of a big company. Gil Ra Im is a stunt woman who has is good-looking and is well-built. The two cross paths and their sweet and sour friendship starts. They start off on the wrong foot and always end up bickering. Slowly, love blossoms between the two.

Winter Sonata

Winter Sonata stars Bae Young Joon, Choi Ji Woo, Park Young Ha and Park Sol Mi. The 2002 classic is known for its beautiful background and scenery. Joon Sang is a high school student who is on a quest to find his biological father. He has feelings for Yu Jin but she sees him only as a friend. During a school trip, the two come closer but suddenly Joon Sang goes away. 10 years later, at Yu Jin’s wedding, a man who looks like Joon Sang arrives.

City Hunter

City Hunter is a 2011 thriller detective drama based on a Japanese comic. Lee Min Ho, Park Min Young, Lee Joon Hyuk and Kim Sang Joong take on the lead roles in the drama. It tells the story of Lee Yoon Sung who is an MIT graduate and works for the Blue House in the communications department. He is on a mission to take revenge on the politicians who were responsible for his father’s death. The series has been re-made in many languages and formats from Japanese anime to Chinese drama and more.

Full House

Full House is a popular romance comedy which aired in 2004. Rain, Song Hye Jyo, Kim Sung Soo and Han Da Gam are a part of the series. It revolves around the story of a struggling scriptwriter, Han Ji Eun, who resides in the hose built by her late father. She is tricked by her friends into selling the house and later she finds out that it has been sold to the famous actor Lee Young Jae. Ji Eun agrees to work as a main in the house to eventually buy it back.

Moon Embracing the Sun

Moon Embracing the Sun is a hit 2012 historical drama with Han Ga In, Kim Soo Hyun, Jung Il Woo and Kim Yoo Jung. The drama tells the story of a young daughter of a high-ranking official who crosses paths with the young prince. The two are to be wed but she is ordered to be murdered by Dowager Queen. She somehow manages to resurrect but loses her memory. Eight years later, she becomes a shaman and comes across the prince once more. The series was adapted from the novel written by Jung Eun Gwol.

Jewel in the Palace

Jewel in the Palace is one of the forerunners of bringing the K-drama movement to a global platform. The series has been dubbed in multiple languages and was broadcast worldwide. The 2003 drama is set in the Joseon era when the South Korean community had a rigid hierarchy. The drama tells the story of Dae Jang Geum who became the first woman to rise up the hierarchy and become a royal physician despite her poor background. The drama resonated with the masses. Lee Young Ae, Ji Jin Hee, Hong Ri Na and Im Ho take on the main roles in the series.

