'Never Been A More Beautiful Man': Chris Hemsworth Reveals He Named His Son After Brad Pitt's Character

Chris Hemsworth shared that he named one of his twin boys after one of Brad Pitt’s characters. As Hemsworth prepares for his upcoming movie, Furiosa: A Madmax Saga, he spoke to Vanity Fair about growing up watching The Legends of the Fall. The Marvel actor revealed that he was inspired by Pitt's character and named his son Tristan.

The Extraction actor is married to Elsa Pataky, and they share three children together.

What did Chris Hemsworth say about naming his son Tristan?

In his conversation with Vanity Fair, the Thor actor recalled telling his wife about the names he had decided on for the babies when Pataky was pregnant. Hemsworth said, "Is this not the coolest character in the world? I think one of our kids needs to be named Tristan.” The other twin of the Australian native is named Sasha. Hemsworth and his wife also share a daughter, whom they named India.

The Ghostbusters actor, along with his brothers Luke and Liam, have looked up to legendary actors' work, including Robert De Niro in Heat, Patrick Swayze in Point Break, and Pitt's work in The Legends of the Fall, which made them want to pursue acting. "Then it just became a complete obsession," said the Australian native.

How did Chris Hemsworth react to media coverage about his chances of getting Alzheimer’s?

In a recent interview with the media portal, Hemsworth revealed that there are 8 out of 10 chances that he might be attacked with Alzheimer’s, considering his genes. However, the media reports took it otherwise and translated the news to Hemsworth not keeping well.

Addressing the issue, the Marvel star shared, "It really kind of pissed me off because it felt like I had been vulnerable with something personal and shared this. No matter how much I said, 'This is not a death sentence,' the story became that I have dementia and I’m reconsidering life, retiring, and so on."

Hemsworth also clarified, "It all got a little sort of blown out of proportion. I wanted to take time off because I've been working for 10 years, and I've got three kids that I want to spend more time with. The information about the predisposition... allowed me to make a whole bunch of other changes... from nutrition to my training to my mental fitness."

Chris Hemsworth’s new movie, Furiosa: A Madmax Saga, will be released in theaters on May 23.

