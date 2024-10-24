7 Entertaining Jin Goo movies and TV shows you should not skip

Jin Goo made his debut in 2003 with the drama All In. The same year he also appeared in the film Romantic Warriors. Over the years, he has appeared in several K-dramas and films like A Dirty Carnival, Shadow Detective, Legal High and many more. Best Supporting Actor at the Grand Bell Awards and Blue Dragon Film Awards for his role in Bong Joon Ho's 2009 film Mothers. Here are 7 must-watch Jin Goo movies and TV shows.

7 Best Jin Goo movies and TV shows

Descendants of the Sun

Release year: 2016

Director: Baek Sang Hoon

Cast: Song Joong Ki, Song Hye Kyo, Jin Goo and Kim Ji Won

This romance drama received a lot of love from the fans because of the chemistry shared between the on-screen couples. It revolves around the love story of a military personnel and a medical professional. Song Joong Ki took on the role of Shi Jin who is the captain of the special forces and Song Hye Kyo plays doctor Mo Yeon. Shi Jin is posted to the fictional country of Uruk to maintain peace in the country and soon Mo Yeon's medical team is also sent there to provide medical help.

The Auditors

Release year: 2023

Director: Kwon Young Il

Cast: Shin Ha Kyun, Lee Jung Ha, Jin Goo, Jo Aram, Jung Moon Sung

It tells the story of a veteran auditor Shin Cha Il who has a cold personality and is ruthless when it comes to work. His team includes a rookie employee who is affectionate and warm. It tells the story of the two growing as individuals and doing their jobs better as they start working together.

Advertisement

Mother

Release year: 2009

Director: Bong Joon Ho

Cast: Kim Hye Ja, Won Bin, Jin Goo, Chun Woo Hee

Mother is a psychological thriller about a fiercely protective mother determined to prove her son's innocence after he's accused of murder. The film follows her relentless investigation as she uncovers dark secrets in a small South Korean town. The film blends mystery and emotional depth and explores themes of justice, maternal love, and moral ambiguity.

The Witch: Part 2. The Other One

Release year: 2022

Director: Park Hoon Jung

Cast: Shin Shi Ah, Park Eun Bin, Jo Min Soo, Seo Eun Soo, Jin Goo

The Witch: Part 2. The Other One follows a mysterious girl who escapes from a secret lab, where she was the subject of experiments. As she navigates the outside world, powerful forces pursue her, eager to exploit her extraordinary abilities. The film is a mix of action, suspense, and sci-fi elements. This sequel expands the universe of the first instalment, The Witch: Part 1, while introducing new characters.

Advertisement

You’re So Precious to Me

Release year: 2021

Director: Lee Chang Won, Kwon Sung Mo

Cast: Jin Goo, Jung Seo Yeon

You're So Precious to Me is a heartwarming South Korean drama about a lonely man, Jae Shik, who unexpectedly becomes the guardian of a young girl with hearing impairments. Initially unprepared for the responsibility, he gradually forms a deep emotional bond with the girl, learning to care for her and finding purpose in their relationship. The film explores themes of love, family, and the transformative power of compassion.

Northern Limit Line

Release year: 2015

Director: Kim Hak Soon

Cast: Jin Goo, Lee Hyun Woo, Kim Mu Yeol

The film is set in 2002 when North Korea deployed two patrol boats towards the Northern Limit Line. The film focuses on the naval unrest at the maritime border near Yeonpyeong Island in the Yellow Sea. While on one hand, the country was enjoying the 2002 FIFA World Cup, on the other, a naval boat was suddenly attacked.

Advertisement

The Admiral: Roaring Currents

Release year: 2014

Director: Kim Han Min

Cast: Choi Min Shik, Ryu Seung Ryong, Jo Jin Woong

The Admiral: Roaring Currents is a historical epic set during the 1597 Battle of Myeongnyang, where Admiral Yi Sun Sin leads 12 Korean ships against a fleet of 300 Japanese warships. Despite overwhelming odds, Yi’s brilliant naval tactics and leadership secure a legendary victory. The film showcases intense naval battles, courage, and strategy, celebrating one of Korea’s greatest military heroes and a pivotal moment in the country’s history.

More about Jin Goo

Jin Goo recently appeared in the workplace drama The Auditors. He will be next seen in the drama My Journey in the guest role.

He is an actor who is known for his versatile roles in film and television. He gained widespread recognition for his performance as Sergeant Seo Dae Young in the hit drama Descendants of the Sun. With a strong screen presence, Jin Goo excels in action, thriller, and romantic genres. His notable films include Mother and The Target which earned him critical acclaim.

ALSO READ: Nam Ji Hyun and Moon Sang Min in talks to lead historical rom-com Dear Bandit based on award-winning script; Report