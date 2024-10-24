Nam Ji Hyun and Moon Sang Min in talks to lead historical rom-com Dear Bandit based on award-winning script; Report

Nam Ji Hyun and Moon Sang Min, the two actors known for their meticulous ability to synchronize any role, are set to pair up for their upcoming drama. As per the latest reports, they are currently in talks to lead Dear Bandit, a historical romantic comedy. The screenplay of this drama has already won an award, raising anticipation for the execution.

On October 24, a Korean media outlet reported that Nam Ji Hyun and Moon Sang Min had received offers to lead Dear Bandit. It is a historical rom-com that depicts the story of a Joseon woman who accidentally steals something and a man who is chasing her. However, when their souls switch mysteriously, they start protecting each other.

Nam Ji Hyun will likely take on the role of the Joseon woman Hong Eun Jo, who is also known as Hong Gil Dong. She is a girl born to a noble father and a slave mother. She is a ruthless person who loots the corrupt officials’ granaries.

Moon Sang Min is set to play the role of Prince Do Wol Lee Yeol. He is known for his charming looks, innate dignity, and tall physique. He is someone who enjoys investigating like detectives. While searching for Hong Gil Dong, he falls in love with Hong Eun Jo, without knowing she is the same person he is looking for.

The screenplay of Dear Bandit was written by Lee Sun, and it won the Excellence Award at the 2nd Drama Script Contest hosted by Studio Dragon in 2020. Anticipation runs high for the pairing. In particular, both Nam Ji Hyun and Moon Sang Min are adept with the historical genres. In dramas like 100 Days My Prince, Queen Seondeok, Warrior Baek Dong Soo, and more, the actress has demonstrated her skills in portraying historical characters.

On the other hand, Moon Sang Min, who only started his acting career a few years ago, earned much praise for playing the role of Grand Prince in the 2022 drama Under the Queen’s Umbrella. In addition, he witnessed a surge in his popularity in 2024 with Wedding Impossible and Cinderella at 2 AM.

