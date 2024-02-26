7 must-watch binge-able Korean BL dramas to watch this spring: The Eighth Sense, Our Dating Sim and more

Unintentional Love Story, Our Dating Sim, Colour Rush, and Semantic Error are some of the most popular Korean BL dramas. From romance to mystery and comedy, BL dramas come in all types of genres. These series will surely take your stress away and they always promise you a fun time filled with love, romance, friendship, youth, and more. Here is a look at the 7 best romantic Korean BL dramas that are perfect for this spring.

Best Korean BL dramas to binge

Unintentional Love Story

Unintentional Love Story is a romantic comedy that revolves around the story of Won Young who is unfairly fired from his workplace. Desperate to find his job back, he comes across a potter Tae Joon who secludes himself from people. The drama based on a webtoon features Cha Seo Won and Gongchan.

Our Dating Sim

Our Dating Sim is a romance drama in which two friends who have known each other from school, come together and create a dating simulation game. The mini-series features Lee Seung Gyu and Lee Jong Hyuk. The drama was a hit amongst the fans and many appreciated it for the rewatch value. It aired in March.

The Eighth Sense

The Eighth Sense is a melodrama romance starring Lim Ji Sub and Oh Jun Taek. The series reveals the love between two young university students. Ji Hyun moves to Seoul from a small town and finds it hard to adjust. He befriends Jae Won who is back after completing his military service. While there are bubbling feelings between them, Jae Won keeps pretending like it doesn't exist.

Jun & Jun

Jun & Jun is a romance comedy starring Ki Hyun Woo, Yang Jun Mo, Jo Chan Hyun, and Park Hyeong Seop. This office drama is a story of hope and dream. Lee Jun wanted to become an idol when he was younger but as things didn't go as planned, he started working in an office. After a few years, he reunites with Choi Jun who has now become a manager of a company.

Semantic Error

The 2022 drama, Semantic Error is adapted from the web novel by Jeo Soo Ri. A computer science major who always looks for logic and a design major who is stylish and flexible are stuck with each other to finish a project and achieve their credits. Despite their differences, they need to work with one another. As they begin to slowly understand their partner, love slowly blossoms. The drama stars Park Seo Ham and Park Jae Chan.

To My Star

To My Star was released in 2021 and subsequently the second season, To My Star Season 2: Our Untold Stories aired in 2022. The drama revolves around the relationship between a popular actor whose career is declining and a chef. While they start strong, differences in outlook and opinions come clashing. Son Woo Hyun and Kim Kang Min take the main roles in this romantic comedy.

Love for Love's Sake

Adapted from the webtoon Love Supremacy Zone which is written by Aquram and Hwacha, and illustrated by Kkokku, this fantasy drama tells the story of a man in his late twenties who is transported into an online game. In this game, he takes up the character of a young high school student. Lee Tae Vin, Cha Joo Wan, Oh Min Su and Cha Woong Ki feature in this series.

