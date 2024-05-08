The Plot is an upcoming action thriller movie that will be released in a few days. Kang Dong Won plays the lead character in the film, a cold-hearted contract killer who gets the job done at any cost. The main trailer for the movie has been released, creating anticipation among fans.

The Plot's main trailer featuring Kang Dong Won is out

On May 8, 2024, the production team of the upcoming movie The Plot released the main trailer. The one-minute-long video snippet provides a glimpse of how the plot will unfold. In the trailer, Kang Dong Wan, the main lead is seen in various scenarios that involve him in dangerous situations. Every scene is shot in such an intricate way that elevates the curiosity among fans, as everyone keeps wondering how the storyline will develop.

The plot follows the main character, Young Il, who is an expert killer. However, he does not follow the traditional way of murdering someone. The individual creates extensive designs to make a murder look like an accident. When he receives a contract to kill someone, he studies the person and their day-to-day lives. When the time is right, he executes his elaborate plan and seamlessly kills the target.

However, as time goes by, situations start to seem strange to Young II. He starts noticing certain things as the story unfolds, and he cannot trust anyone. After a while, due to a certain series of events, he begins to believe that he is the target of a murder that is disguised as an accident.

The Plot's cast, release date and more

Directed by Lee Yo Sup, the movie is set to release on May 29, 2024, in theatres in South Korea. Apart from Kang Dong Won, the cast ensemble of the movie includes Lee Moo Saeng, Lee Mi Sook, Lee Hyun Wook, Tang Jun Sang, and more.

Additionally, the main poster for the movie has also been released which features Kang Dong Won and other actors who will play major parts in the story. With an estimated duration of 1 hour and 39 minutes, the movie is all set for the big release.

Are you excited for the upcoming movie?

