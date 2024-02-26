Kim Seon Ho recalls Start-Up co-actor Nam Joo Hyuk's gesture for which he is thankful: 'Good to have him'

Kim Seon Ho is a popular K-drama actor known for his roles in series like Hometown Cha Cha Cha, Start-Up, Welcome to Waikiki 2 and more. The actor recently revealed how Nam Joo Hyuk supported him through tough times in a recent interview.

Nam Joo Hyuk has made a name for himself in the industry through projects like Vigilante, Twenty-Five Twenty-One and more. The two actors have worked together in the global hit drama Start-Up along with Bae Suzy.

Kim Seon Ho gives details of friendship with Nam Joo Hyuk

Kim Seon Ho and Nam Joo Hyuk took the lead roles in the 2020 business drama Start-Up along with Bae Suzy. Though they played rivals in the drama, Kim Seon Ho revealed his friendship with Nam Joo Hyuk and how he was supportive through tough times in a PDC video on YouTube which was released on February 22.

Kim Seon Ho recalled that he ran into Nam Joo Hyuk and without saying a word, he was hugged by his co-actor. Kim Seon Ho commented that it made him think that Nam Joo Hyuk was the older one while in reality, it's quite the opposite. He said, "I think it was good to have him."

Advertisement

More about Kim Seon Ho and Nam Joo Hyuk

Kim Seon Ho started out as a theater actor back in 2009 and made his television debut in 2017 with the KBS dramas Strongest Deliveryman and Good Manager. He impressed the audience with his hit roles in 100 Days My Prince, Welcome to Waikiki 2, and the reality show 2 Days and 1 Night. Start-Up put him on the global front. He shot to fame because of his role in Hometown Cha Cha Cha, as the audience adored his character and his chemistry with Shin Min A.

Nam Joo Hyuk is a popular K-drama actor globally and has impressed audiences with a variety of roles. From a playful sports star in Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo to a broken and struggling journalist in The Light in Your Eyes, the actor has been part of many popular series. His latest two dramas Start-Up, with Bae Suzy and Kin Seon Ho, and Twenty-Five, Twenty-One with Kim Tae Ri became mega hits internationally. Vigilante which was released in November 2023, marked his first venture into the action genre.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: NCT’s TAEYONG drops second mini album TAP and music video for popping title track; Watch