Kundali Bhagya has managed to survive against all the odds and is currently one of the most loved daily soaps among the audience. Starring Shraddha Arya, Sana Sayyad, Paras Kalnawat, and Baseer Ali in key roles, the show often makes it to the top 10 in the TRP report. However, currently, there are rumors that Paras Kalnawat will quit the show. Meanwhile, Shraddha shared a hilarious video with the actor, leaving us in splits.

Shraddha Arya plays Paras' onscreen mother in Kundali Bhagya. The duo often share hilarious videos reflecting their fun and close bond off screen.

Shraddha Arya urges Paras Kalnawat not to leave Kundali Bhagya

On May 8, Shraddha Arya shared a hilarious video poking fun at Paras Kalnawat, urging him not to leave the show. The latter, in a witty retort, replied with his own brand of humor, ensuring laughter all around. The actress is heard asking Paras, "Mat chhodna show, kyu chhod raha hai show (Don't quit the show? Why are you leaving the show?)."

The Main Lakshmi Tere Aangan Ki actress remarks, "Tu Dadaji play karega toh mera toh agla janam hi dikhayenge (If you will play a grandfather's role, they will show my next life)."

Look at the video here:

Is Sana Sayyad quitting?

Recent buzz suggests that Kundali Bhagya will soon witness a leap, and the cast might get revamped. According to the reports, Sana Sayyad might be leaving the show as the actress is expecting her first child with her husband, Imaad Shamsi. Meanwhile, speculations are rife that Baseer Ali might also exit the show due to his dissatisfaction with the current storyline.

According to Pinkvilla's highly placed sources, Marathi actress Akshaya Gaurav is likely to sign the dotted lines to play Sana's character, Palki, in Kundali Bhagya.

