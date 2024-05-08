Red Velvet's Joy and BIG Naughty team up to reprise OST My Lips Like Warm Coffee releasing May 15

Red Velvet's Joy and BIG Naughty have joined forces in a captivating collaboration, reimagining the beloved OST My Lips Like Warm Coffee from the movie The Last 10 Years. Scheduled for release on May 15, their rendition promises to deliver heartfelt emotions through its lyrics, soulful vocals, and a possible flair of rap.

On May 8, it was revealed that Red Velvet's Joy and BIG Naughty have teamed up for an exciting collaboration project, reinterpreting the OST My Lips Like Warm Coffee from the movie The Last 10 Years. Set for release on May 15 at 6 PM, this rendition of the title song from S#ARP's 2001 album aims to captivate audiences with its heartfelt delivery and evocative lyrics.

According to K-media, Joy and BIG Naughty, in their version, infuse the track with a sense of raw emotion, delicately conveying the narrative of a couple on the brink of parting ways. Accompanied by a minimalist arrangement featuring guitar, percussion, and string quartet, the focus remains squarely on the artists' vocals, allowing their voices to shine.

Meanwhile, the movie The Last 10 Years, released in 2022, serves as the backdrop for this collaboration, portraying a touching love story between Matsuri and Kazuto amidst the challenges of illness and despair. Starring Nana Komatsu and Kentaro Sakaguchi, the film resonated deeply with audiences upon its re-release last April.

As anticipation builds for the release of My Lips Like Warm Coffee, fans eagerly await the chance to experience Joy and BIG Naughty's musical synergy. The song will be available on various online music platforms upon its release on May 15.

More details about Joy and BIG Naughty’s latest activities

Red Velvet member Joy, known for her versatile talents as a singer, actress, and host, continues to shine in the entertainment industry. With her recent starring roles in dramas like The One and Only and Once Upon a Small Town, Joy's acting prowess has garnered widespread acclaim.

Meanwhile, BIG Naughty, the talented rapper and songwriter, has been making strides with his music. With the release of his EPs Bucket List and Nangman, BIG Naughty has solidified his place in the Korean hip-hop scene.

Both artists are poised for continued success in their respective fields.

