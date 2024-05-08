Red Velvet's Joy and BIG Naughty team up to reprise OST My Lips Like Warm Coffee releasing May 15

Red Velvet's Joy and artist BIG Naughty are set to release their collaborative project OST My Lips Like Warm Coffee on May 15th. Here's all you need to know about it!

By Saumya Saxena
Published on May 08, 2024  |  02:22 PM IST |  12.6K
Red Velvet's Joy, BIG Naughty; Image Courtesy: SM Entertainment, H1GHR Music
Red Velvet's Joy, BIG Naughty; Image Courtesy: SM Entertainment, H1GHR Music
Key Highlight
  • Red Velvet's Joy and BIG Naughty to release new version of OST My Lips Like Warm Coffee on May 15
  • A catch-up on Joy and BIG Naughty's recent engagements

Red Velvet's Joy and BIG Naughty have joined forces in a captivating collaboration, reimagining the beloved OST My Lips Like Warm Coffee from the movie The Last 10 Years. Scheduled for release on May 15, their rendition promises to deliver heartfelt emotions through its lyrics, soulful vocals, and a possible flair of rap.

Red Velvet’s Joy and BIG Naughty’s collaboration on My Lips Like Warm Coffee 

On May 8, it was revealed that Red Velvet's Joy and BIG Naughty have teamed up for an exciting collaboration project, reinterpreting the OST My Lips Like Warm Coffee from the movie The Last 10 Years. Set for release on May 15 at 6 PM, this rendition of the title song from S#ARP's 2001 album aims to captivate audiences with its heartfelt delivery and evocative lyrics.

According to K-media, Joy and BIG Naughty, in their version, infuse the track with a sense of raw emotion, delicately conveying the narrative of a couple on the brink of parting ways. Accompanied by a minimalist arrangement featuring guitar, percussion, and string quartet, the focus remains squarely on the artists' vocals, allowing their voices to shine.

Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White

Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White

Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink

Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral

Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor

Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade

Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve…

Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue

Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue

Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor

Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White

Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue
Shop Now

Meanwhile, the movie The Last 10 Years, released in 2022, serves as the backdrop for this collaboration, portraying a touching love story between Matsuri and Kazuto amidst the challenges of illness and despair. Starring Nana Komatsu and Kentaro Sakaguchi, the film resonated deeply with audiences upon its re-release last April.

Advertisement

As anticipation builds for the release of My Lips Like Warm Coffee, fans eagerly await the chance to experience Joy and BIG Naughty's musical synergy. The song will be available on various online music platforms upon its release on May 15.

More details about Joy and BIG Naughty’s latest activities

Red Velvet member Joy, known for her versatile talents as a singer, actress, and host, continues to shine in the entertainment industry. With her recent starring roles in dramas like The One and Only and Once Upon a Small Town, Joy's acting prowess has garnered widespread acclaim.


Meanwhile, BIG Naughty, the talented rapper and songwriter, has been making strides with his music. With the release of his EPs Bucket List and Nangman, BIG Naughty has solidified his place in the Korean hip-hop scene.


Both artists are poised for continued success in their respective fields.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram, YouTube, Twitter, Facebook, and Snapchat

ALSO READ: Rookie group EVNNE announces June comeback with third mini-album RIDE or DIE; know details

Advertisement
Pinkvilla Pulse
Subscribe to our newsletter for entertainment exclusives, star interviews, and the latest lifestyle trends. Look No Further!
Subscribe
About The Author
Saumya Saxena

Saumya is Journalism & Mass-Communication graduate with a specialization in digital journalism. She comes with nearly a

...

Credits: MBC News, SM Entertainment, H1GHER Music
Advertisement

Latest Articles