Dwayne Johnson Once Explained What His Famous WWE Catchphrase 'Do You Smell What The Rock Is Cooking' Meant

The Genz fans of WWE remember The Rock by only one thing. And that’s his famous catchphrase, ‘If you smell what The Rock is cooking’. While all of us have at some point in our lives tried to impersonate The Rock and say these lines, none of us knew the meaning of it.

So, one day, a fan on X asked The Rock what his lines actually meant. While The Rock generally doesn’t go into answering his fans, this time, he did reply and made it a point to tell the fans what his catchphrase meant.



What did The Rock say?

In 2017, a fan asked The Rock what he was actually cooking. He wrote, “why did no one ever question WHY the Rock was cooking? his wrestling persona was not a chef.this keeps me up at night.”

The Rock though had a cryptic reply. He said that the backstory behind the phrase is that The Rock is an executive chef who specializes in moist Croquembouche (google it).

After googling about it, it turned out that a Croquembouche is a French dessert that contains choux pastry puffs piled into a cone and is bound with threads of caramel. So, this means that The Rock had been actually cooking Croquembouche which is a decorative dessert. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

And not just this, all the famous monikers he has attached to his name in WWE, which he now has patented like The People’s Champion, The Great One, The Brahma Bull, and the latest one, The Final Boss, most of them have some sort of meaning with them.

About The Rock's famous monikers

We know that The People’s Champion’s moniker originally belonged to Muhammad Ali from whom The Rock took it. And it was not that he just borrowed from him, he requested Mohammad Ali’s wife Lonnie Ali. She said that The Rock had taken special permission from her to use the nickname for himself.

The legend Mohammad Ali was more than pleased to bless him with the title, and that is how The People’s Champion moniker became associated with The Rock.

Similarly, The Rock took the nickname Final Boss for himself mainly because he took over as the Board of Directors with the TKO Group in January 2024, which is WWE’s parent company. This means he has the authority over some major decisions in the company.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, The Rock recently had a phenomenal run with WWE for nearly two months, which started with his appearance at Monday Night RAW on January 8, and culminated on April 8 on the first episode of Monday Night RAW after WrestleMania 40.

He had a Tag Team match with Roman Reigns against Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins on Night 1 of WrestleMania which they won. The Rock has told Cody Rhodes before leaving RAW that he will come back to WWE and have a final match with Rhodes. Let’s see when this happens.