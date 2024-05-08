Who Was Susan Buckner? All About The Grease Star As She Passes Away At 72

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to an individual’s death.

Susan Buckner, the beloved actress best known for her role as Patty Simcox in the classic 1978 musical comedy Grease, died at the age of 72. Buckner, who was born in Seattle in 1952, began her journey to stardom with a crown in 1971 when she won Miss Washington as per PEOPLE. The following year, she represented her state in the prestigious Miss America pageant, where she showed her talent on a national scale.

Buckner's transition from pageant to entertainment was seamless. She joined The Golddiggers, an all-female singing and dancing group that appeared on The Dean Martin Show, where she displayed her performing skills. Her charisma and talent quickly drew the attention of television viewers, prompting appearances on shows such as The Mac Davis Show, Sonny and Cher, and The Brady Bunch Variety Hour.

The Grease era

However, it was her role as the dynamic cheerleader Patty Simcox in Grease that cemented her place in Hollywood history. Buckner's portrayal of Patty Simcox, which appeared alongside stars such as Olivia Newton-John, captured the hearts of millions of Americans. Her memorable cheer, a rallying cry for Rydell High School, is still remembered by fans today: “Do the splits, give a yell! Show a little spirit for Old Rydell! Way to go, red and white! Go Rydell, fight, fight, fight!” Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

Buckner rose to fame with Grease, and she continued to act throughout the 1980s, appearing in shows like The Love Boat and The Hardy Boys/Nancy Drew Mysteries, as well as films like Police Academy 6: City Under Siege. Despite her success on screen, Buckner chose to prioritize her family, stepping away from the spotlight to raise her two children.

Life beyond Hollywood

Buckner found fulfillment in a variety of ways as she got older. She directed children's theater at a Florida elementary school, passing on her passion for the arts to future generations. She also worked as a dance instructor at a gym in Coral Gables, where she shared her knowledge and passion for dance with aspiring performers.

Samantha Mansfield, Susan Buckner's daughter, remembers her mother fondly, calling her "magic" and expressing gratitude for their close relationship. "The light she brought into every room will be missed forever," Mansfield recalls.

Buckner leaves a legacy of talent, kindness, and dedication to her family and craft.

ALSO READ: What Role Did Late Ian Gelder Play In Game of Thrones? Know His Most Notable Works