BTS' Jimin makes history as FACE becomes 1st K-pop soloist album to spend one year on Billboard's World Albums Chart

On May 7, 2024, BTS’ Jimin achieved another groundbreaking milestone by becoming the first K-pop solo artist to spend an entire year on the Billboard World Albums Chart with his debut solo record, FACE. The album was released by Jimin on March 24, 2023,

In February 2024, FACE surged to the top of the Billboard World Albums Chart after an impressive 40-week run before gradually descending to No. 14. Now, on May 7, 2024, BTS' Jimin accomplished a historic feat, becoming the first K-pop solo artist to spend a full year on the Billboard World Albums Chart. His debut solo record, FACE, released on March 24, 2023, has now completed an impressive 52 weeks on the chart, maintaining its position at No. 14 for the period spanning from April 29 to May 8.

Domestically, FACE shattered sales records on its opening day, achieving an extraordinary milestone by selling over 1 million copies. By the end of its first week, sales had soared past 1.45 million units, solidifying Jimin's position as the first solo artist in Hanteo Chart history to achieve such remarkable sales figures. Also given its immense popularity, the album swiftly debuted at number one on the Circle Album Chart.

More about BTS’ Jimin’s FACE

FACE primarily has elements of pop, hip hop, and R&B genres. This debut solo record from the South Korean musician features a total of six tracks, all co-written by Jimin himself. The tracklist includes Like Crazy, Like Crazy (English version), the pre-release track Set Me Free Pt. 2, along with B-side tunes Alone, Face-off, Interlude: Dive, and a hidden track titled Letter.

The album was deeply influenced by the emotional toll of the COVID-19 pandemic on Jimin as both a person and an artist. It delves into themes of loneliness, inner struggle, and the pursuit of freedom, reflecting Jimin's personal experiences and introspections during this challenging period.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Jimin grappled with self-doubt regarding his identity and purpose as an artist, leading to emotional struggles. While on the Permission to Dance on Stage tour in Las Vegas, he confided in his BTS bandmates about his feelings, initially thinking he was alone in his struggles. Their support and encouragement motivated him to channel his thoughts and emotions into music, sparking the creation of his solo album.

In 2023, Jimin made history by becoming the first solo artist to debut at number one on both Oricon album charts. Additionally, FACE debuted at number two on the US Billboard 200, marking the highest chart position achieved by a South Korean solo artist in Billboard chart history.

