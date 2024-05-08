Kim Soo Hyun and Kim Ji Won’s Queen of Tears featured 793 actors; know staggering numbers behind hit drama

Queen of Tears completed its successful 16-episode run on April 28, 2024, and left fans with a beautiful love story of Hong Hae In and Baek Hyun Woo. Additionally, Queen of Tears broke Crash Landing On You’s record and became a major success.

The phenomenon behind Queen of Tears came from surprising and huge numbers like Netflix views, filming days, Kim Ji Won’s dresses, the total featured actors in the drama, and more.

Astounding numbers behind Queen of Tears’ triumph: from featured actors, filming days to viewership and more

Queen of Tears starring Kim Soo Hyun and Kim Ji Won became the biggest hit K-drama of the year yet and broke several records while doing so. The romantic comedy saw phenomenal success not only in South Korea but all around the world.

The finale of Queen of Tears achieved a nationwide rating of 24.850% becoming the highest-rated tvN drama and surpassing Son Ye Jin and Hyun Bin’s Crash Landing On You in doing so. Secondly, Queen of Tears recorded over 460 million hours on Netflix. Kim Ji Won who plays Hong Hae In, wore 166 outfits through the run of the drama, an average of over 10 in each episode. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Queen of Tears’ filming spanned 331 days across all seasons of the year. The total of featured actors in Queen of Tears is 793 (including main leads, supporting cast, and cameos).

Advertisement

The digital clips from Queen of Tears garnered over 1.76 billion views across various media platforms. Finally, Queen of Tears remained at no. 1 on Good Data Corporation’s TV-OTT drama rankings for 8 consecutive weeks.

More about Queen of Tears

Queen of Tears starring Kim Ji Won and Kim Soo Hyun follows the story of Hong Hae In, a chaebol princess of Queens department stores, and her husband Baek Hyun Woo, legal director of Queens Group.

They loved each other dearly and their wedding was called once in a century however, love faded with time and they drifted apart. But fate and challenges push them into each other’s embrace once again. Their love story is combined with the family drama and schemes of an old foe. The show is streaming on Netflix.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: How many times did Kim Soo Hyun cry in Queen of Tears co-starring Kim Ji Won? Know here