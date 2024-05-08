Throwback: When Disha Patani recalled her first meet with Kalki 2898 AD co-star Prabhas

The hot and glamorous Bollywood sensation Disha Patani, best known for her role in M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story, is on top of her game with some really exciting projects lined up. Among them is the highly anticipated pan-Indian science-fiction film, Prabhas starrer Kalki 2898 AD. Disha Patani is excited about the Prabhas starrer and has never really shied away from sharing behind-the-scenes pictures and videos from the sets of Kalki 2898 AD.

Let's take a throwback look to when Disha shared her experience working with superstar Prabhas and more.

Disha Patani on working with Prabhas

In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla last year, the MS Dhoni actress spilled the beans about working on the sets of Kalki 2898 AD with superstar Prabhas. She said, “He (Prabhas) is one of the nicest actors I have ever worked with, he is so humble and grounded.’’

Disha Patani also shared a little anecdote about her first day of shoot on the sets of Kalki where Prabhas got some nice homemade food for the whole team. Talking along the same lines, the actress said, "I still remember my first day of shoot, where he got homemade food for not just me but the whole team. He is just a sweetheart and very easy to work with.''

On a related note, reacting to a fun question on what would she do if she woke up one day as her co-star Prabhas, Disha Patani said, “I will just sit down, have a team, and think I am the Baahubali here and I will feel good about that.’’

Disha Patani on the work front

On the work front, Disha Patani was last seen as an antagonist in Sidharth Malhotra and Raashii Khanna's action-thriller film Yodha. She will next be seen in one of the most anticipated pan-Indian movies Kalki 2898 AD, alongside Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, and Kamal Haasan among others. The star-studded film will go on floors on June 27, 2024. Besides Kalki, Disha will also debut in the Tamil Industry through Kanguva, starring superstar Suriya and Bollywood actor Bobby Deol in crucial roles. Directed by Siva and produced by K.E Gnanavel Raja, the film is scheduled to be released towards the end of this year.

