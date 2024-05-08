Randy Moss and JJ Watt Take Sharp Dig at Austin Rivers’ Bizarre Claim About NBA vs NFL Athlete Superiority

In the realm of sports, the offseason often becomes a ground for debate and discussion. Such a situation fuels debate, especially when it comes to comparing athletes from different leagues. Something like this happened with 11-year NBA veteran Autin Rivers.

The player found himself at the center of a debate when he made cryptic comments on ESPN’s The Pat McAfee Show regarding the athleticism of players in the NBA versus the NFL.

J.J. Watt Criticizes Austin Rivers' Football Take

Rivers' bold statement not only grabbed the attention of fans but also some other players and critics. The athlete asserted that he believed 30 NBA players could successfully transition to the NFL; however, the reverse scenario is unlikely to happen. “I can take 30 players right now in the NBA and throw them in the NFL. You cannot take 30 NFL players and put them in the NBA,” he commented on the show.

Soon after his appearance on the show, his comment ignited a firestorm of reaction across social media, where many expressed their disagreement. The statement struck a nerve, promoting a response from the former NFL defensive end, J.J. Watt, who is also known for his outspoken nature. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Watt didn’t hesitate to challenge Rivers to try out for an NFL team since he is currently out of a job in both leagues. He re-shared the tweet and said,” You don’t got a job in either right now, go head and try it…” While Watt acknowledged Rivers’ limitations in basketball, he also made it clear that he disagreed with his ideologies about the crossover potential between the two sports.

Advertisement

With that, he followed, expressing his thoughts and stating, “For the record, I could absolutely not play in the NBA. 6 hard fouls is about all I could give you and call it day." This debate didn't end there, as Randy Moss also commented, "WOW, really.” It was a clear indication of his disappointment and difference of opinion.

Over the years, comparisons between the NFL and NBA have been frequent topics of discussion. It is often fueled by high-profile athletes like LeBron James and Jimmy Butler. LeBron, in particular, has been rumored to have received offers from NFL teams during the NBA lockout in 2011. Which also added fuel to the fire of speculation about his potential success in football.

NFL vs. NBA: The Never-Ending Debate

The debate didn't stop with Watt's response. It quickly spread across social media platforms, drawing in fans from various sports communities. Some even brought Major League Baseball into the discussion. While others shared videos of former NFL and MLB athletes showcasing their athleticism in a dunk contest, it kept going on.

Also read: ‘He Doesn’t Deserve It’: Austin Rivers Believes Bronny James Should Not Play With Dad LeBron James is in NBA for THIS Reason

Ultimately, Rivers' comments sparked a broader conversation about the potential for athletes to succeed across different sports. Let us know in the comments if you agree with the statement made by Rivers or Watts’ reaction to it.

Also read: LeBron James Breaks His Silence: Lakers' Future Unveiled as Star Player Addresses Trade Rumors