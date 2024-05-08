The combination of director Sukumar and Allu Arjun has gone on to become a fan-favorite one. The duo, who first collaborated in 2004 for the director’s debut film Arya, are currently working on their fourth film together, the highly awaited sequel of the 2021 film Pushpa, titled Pushpa 2: The Rule.

On May 7th, 2024, the makers of the romantic action film Arya had organized an event, which was attended by its cast and crew, to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the film’s release. During the event, director Sukumar revealed an interesting bit of news that he had initially approached Prabhas to play the leading role in the film. However, things did not fall into place.

How Sukumar reached Allu Arjun

Director Sukumar revealed that he had initially pitched the script to both Ravi Teja and Prabhas. While the former was interested, the latter was preoccupied with other projects. However, when Sukumar narrated the script, both him, as well as the Baahubali actor had doubts regarding his suitability for the role.

This is when Sukumar met Allu Arjun during a special screening of another film. The filmmaker was extremely impressed by the Gangotri actor's body language and persona. Additionally, the actor was also extremely enthusiastic regarding the project, convincing Sukumar that he had found his lead actor.

More about Arya

As mentioned earlier, Arya is a romantic action film, which revolves around the love triangle between Geetha, Arya and Ajay. How Geetha realizes her love for Arya and they get together forms the crux of the story.

Apart from Allu Arjun, the film also features an ensemble cast including Anuradha Mehta, Siva Balaji, Sunil, Subbaraju and many more in crucial roles. Speaking about the film, the Pushpa actor called it “the single biggest jump” in his life, and that he will never be able to top the performance in Arya.

The film was bankrolled by Dil Raju under the banner of Sri Venkateswara Creations, while Devi Sri Prasad composed the music for the film. Renowned cinematographer R Rathnavelu cranked the camera for the project while Marthand K Venkatesh took care of the film’s editing.

About Pushpa 2

After a highly successful third venture with the 2021 film Pushpa, Allu Arjun and Sukumar are currently working on the film’s sequel Pushpa 2: The Rule. The film features an ensemble cast including Fahadh Faasil, Rashmika Mandanna, Sunil, Prakash Raj and many more in crucial roles.

The film has been bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers, and Devi Sri Prasad composes the music for the film. Polish cinematographer Miroslaw Kuba Brosek cranks the camera for the film while Karthika Srinivas and Ruben take care of its editing. The film is slated to hit the silver screens on August 15th, this year.

