What Is Nicole Scherzinger's Net Worth? Exploring The Pussycat Doll Alum's Wealth And Fortune

Nicole Scherzinger, a renowned American artist known for her dynamic presence in the entertainment industry, has amassed a significant fortune over the years. With an estimated net worth of $16 million as of 2023, Scherzinger has solidified her position not only as a talented singer but also as a versatile actress and television personality. This article offers an in-depth exploration of Scherzinger's journey to success and the various factors contributing to her wealth.

Early Life

Nicole Prescovia Elikolani Valiente was born on June 29th of 1978 in Honolulu, Hawaii. She was raised in a Catholic household, although her parents separated soon after she was born. Nicole's mother took custody of her and relocated the family to Louisville, Kentucky. Nicole's new stepfather was a German American named Gary Scherzinger, and she took his last name when he officially adopted her. After high school, Nicole attended Wright State University on a scholarship, majoring in theater arts while also studying dance as a minor. While she was still a college student, Scherzinger began performing in various musical productions.

Career

Nicole Scherzinger began her musical career in 1999 when she collaborated with the band Days of the New. After providing vocals on their album, Scherzinger dropped out of college to tour with the band. A few years later, she appeared on the reality TV show Popstars, which was essentially a precursor to the Idol franchise. After successfully winning a spot on the girl band, Scherzinger traveled to Los Angeles as part of Eden's Crush with a new record deal. Their first major single, "Get Over Yourself," charted well and reached the eighth spot on the Billboard Hot 100. Their first album, Popstars, then debuted at number six on the Billboard Top 200. After the group went bankrupt, Scherzinger appeared in the movies "Chasing Papi" and "Love Don't Cost a Thing." In 2003, she joined the Pussycat Dolls, becoming the lead singer. Their debut album, PCD, featured the hit song "Don't Cha." Scherzinger's central role in the group led to internal friction, and the Pussycat Dolls went on a hiatus in 2009. Afterward, Scherzinger found work as a judge on reality TV shows such as The X Factor US and The X Factor UK. She also released solo albums such as Killer Love and Big Fat Lie.

Relationships

Nicole Scherzinger was once engaged to Nick Hexum, the lead singer of 311. In 2007, she began an on-and-off relationship with Formula 1 driver Lewis Hamilton. The pair split for the final time in 2015. In 2019, Nicole Scherzinger and Thom Evans began dating when they met on The X Factor: Celebrity, where Scherzinger was a judge and Evans a contestant. Their romance blossomed, with public acknowledgment in January 2020 at a Golden Globes afterparty. From then on, they shared various moments together, including public outings, workout videos, and celebrating milestones like anniversaries and birthdays. Their relationship took a significant step forward in June 2023 when Evans proposed, leading to an engagement announcement on Instagram. They've continued to support each other's endeavors, from attending events like the British Fashion Awards to watching Scherzinger's performances in Sunset Boulevard. Throughout their journey, Scherzinger and Evans have shared their love openly on social media, showcasing their affection and admiration for one another.

Real Estate

In 2016, Scherzinger paid $3.75 million for a property in the Hollywood Hills. The house, which was described as a "mega-mansion" by one publication, features beautiful views of Los Angeles. The four-story home also boasts an outdoor spa and a wine cellar. Nicole first offered this home for sale in November 2020 for $8 million. In 2018, it was reported that Scherzinger had sold a property in Hawaii for $1.35 million. The home offers plenty of living space with a square footage of 3,475, and it was built in 2004. Situated in the secluded "non-touristy" area of Waianae, the plantation-style house sits on 1.25 acres peppered with tropical flora. A pool and a separate cabana with a built-in barbecue complete the outdoor area, while the home also features an art studio. Records show that the house was originally listed for $1.399 million. In 2006, Scherzinger purchased a home in Hollywood Hills from Daisy Fuentes, paying $2.16 million. The 4,014-square-foot Mediterranean-style estate sits on 1.2 acres of land, atop a private knoll far from the prying eyes of neighbors. The luxurious home features stunning views through just about every window. Years later, Scherzinger listed this home $2.349 million, with the singer hoping to earn a small profit on her initial investment.

From her early days as a budding artist to her current status as a global icon, Scherzinger's journey exemplifies resilience, talent, and determination. As she continues to explore new opportunities and expand her horizons, her net worth is poised to grow, solidifying her legacy as a trailblazer in the entertainment industry.

