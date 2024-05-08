‘I Was Harassed, Gaslit And Tricked’: Britney Spears Recalls Chateau Marmont Incident Denying ‘Breakdown’

Britney Spears took to Instagram to express discontent with recent tattle about her alleged breakdown and fight with her boyfriend, Soliz. She posted a video along with a lengthy caption noting her feelings.

She wrote, "I feel mistreated" after the recent incident where she allegedly had a mental breakdown. She had previously cleared the rumors of breakdown almost instantly revealing her twisted ankle.

Britney Spears explains her side of the story on her Instagram post

Rumormongers run after the pop princess like moths to the flame. Recently, Spears became a victim of tabloids once again as news of her mental breakdown at an L.A. hotel broke. She was with her current boyfriend at that time. Multiple news outlets had reported that she got engaged in a huge fight with her partner leading to a breakdown followed by paramedics showing up to the rescue.

In a recent post Britney Spears addressed the issue saying, "I honestly wish my life was as wild as it has been portrayed !!! Either way, some sh*t actually has happened to my foot and I might have to get surgery." The video showed Britney hopping on a horse, enjoying a ride while the caption revealed her state of mind. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Britney Spears accused paramedics of illegal entry and called out the tabloids for spreading fake news

Britney ranted on Instagram about how the L.A. paramedics had shown up at her doorstep without a warning causing her great distress. She felt harassed and embarrassed at the same time. Page Six reported that an ambulance was called to the scene due to Spears' breakdown as she appeared outside the hotel clutching a pillow.

The 42-year-old pop star took to Instagram to say her peace of mind, "I was harassed and gaslit and tricked to go on the street when my car was supposed to be there !!! I was in my pajamas and yes, I had been crying because I hurt my foot !!!"

Spears vehemently denied having any mental breakdowns as the rumors suggest. She wrote, "No breakdown !!! I’m a grown-ass woman who is actually very naive in most situations !!! I am simply embarrassed they got me in my damn pajamas !!! I don’t feel loved … I feel mistreated !!! With that said, I’m going to treat myself this week !!!"

Earlier, the pop icon had also accused her mother, Lynne Spears of having called the ambulance at the hotel while she was with her boyfriend. Numerous tabloids declared a fight between the couple as the cause of her breakdown. However, Britney Spears seems to have been using her platform to tell her truth and take action promptly.

ALSO READ: Britney Spears Blames Paramedics For Forceful Entry Amid Sam Asghari’s Divorce Finalization; DEETs