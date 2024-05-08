'Feel So Snatched': BTS Video Shows Kim Kardashian Talking About Breathing Troubles In Now-Viral Met Gala 2024 Corset

Kim Kardashian’s nearly nonexistent waist in her Maison Margiela dress at the 2024 MET gala was certainly the highlight of the May 6 evening. However, a behind-the-scenes video of her getting ready to attend the said affair by Vogue shows Kardashian revealing that breathing while wearing the internet-dividing corset is “an art form,” but she’s “got it.”

The SKIMS founder’s look definitely had more intricate layers than what meets the eye at first glance.

“I'll feel so snatched, I won't even be able to communicate to you how snatched I feel,” the KUWTK star added later in the video.

First, take a look at the Vogue video, and then delve into how the Internet fashion police reacted to Kim’s look below!

Vogue Captures Behind-the-Scenes of Kim Kardashian's Preparation for the 2024 Met Gala

Besides her snatched waist, in the video shared on the YouTube channel on May 7, Kim Kardashian explained how her gravity-defying heels (no heel, only sole) were a crucial part of her headline-making Met look, which also sparked a meme-fest online. It also showcased how designer John Galliano made sure she was "fully covered in the appropriate places" by providing her matching undergarment for the sheer metallic button half of her attire.

Watch the Vogue Video Here for a Closer Look!

‘Wrong Messaging': The Internet is not impressed with Kim Kardashian’s unrealistic Met Gala 2024 look

“Kim Kardashian with blue lips, barely able to breathe due to extreme corseting at #MetGala. Extreme corseting is an S/M practice, but is KK consenting? And should she be? This extreme look sends all kinds of wrong messaging,” an X user wrote on the microblogging platform. She was not the only person with such concerns, though! The opinions shared by her were echoed by many fashion enthusiasts across social media platforms.

However, here’s a respectful reminder to netizens: this wasn't the first time Kim Kardashian pushed her body to its limits for a fashion event.

In 2022, Kim Kardashian faced backlash for revealing that she lost 16 pounds in just three weeks to fit into Marilyn Monroe’s iconic dress, which she wore while singing Happy Birthday to former US President John F. Kennedy.

Before that, in 2019, Kim Kardashian once again cinched her waist to the extreme with the help of a custom corset designed by Mr. Pearl to fit into a Thierry Mugler dress made of latex and beads.

Kardashian debuted both looks at the respective year's Met Gala itself.

Needless to say, squeezing the body into tight clothing poses several health hazards, including difficulty breathing, fainting, and restricted blood flow to essential organs. According to experts, for those who still wish to flaunt a snatched waist, it's likely safe to do so for a few hours at most.

