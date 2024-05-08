'Feel So Snatched': BTS Video Shows Kim Kardashian Talking About Breathing Troubles In Now-Viral Met Gala 2024 Corset

Kim Kardashian's Met Gala look sparked controversy as she revealed the extreme measures behind her 'snatched' waist. Experts warn of health risks in tight corsets, urging moderation in fashion choices.

By Seema Sinha
Published on May 08, 2024  |  02:18 PM IST |  5K
Getty Images
Kim Kardashian at the 2024 Met Gala (Getty Images)

Kim Kardashian’s nearly nonexistent waist in her Maison Margiela dress at the 2024 MET gala was certainly the highlight of the May 6 evening. However, a behind-the-scenes video of her getting ready to attend the said affair by Vogue shows Kardashian revealing that breathing while wearing the internet-dividing corset is “an art form,” but she’s “got it.” 

The SKIMS founder’s look definitely had more intricate layers than what meets the eye at first glance. 

“I'll feel so snatched, I won't even be able to communicate to you how snatched I feel,” the KUWTK star added later in the video.

First, take a look at the Vogue video, and then delve into how the Internet fashion police reacted to Kim’s look below!

Vogue Captures Behind-the-Scenes of Kim Kardashian's Preparation for the 2024 Met Gala

Besides her snatched waist, in the video shared on the YouTube channel on May 7, Kim Kardashian explained how her gravity-defying heels (no heel, only sole) were a crucial part of her headline-making Met look, which also sparked a meme-fest online. It also showcased how designer John Galliano made sure she was “fully covered in the appropriate places” by providing her matching undergarment for the sheer metallic button half of her attire.

Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White

Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White

Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink

Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral

Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor

Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade

Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve…

Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue

Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue

Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor

Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White

Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue
Shop Now

Advertisement

Watch the Vogue Video Here for a Closer Look! 


‘Wrong Messaging': The Internet is not impressed with Kim Kardashian’s unrealistic Met Gala 2024 look 


“Kim Kardashian with blue lips, barely able to breathe due to extreme corseting at #MetGala. Extreme corseting is an S/M practice, but is KK consenting? And should she be? This extreme look sends all kinds of wrong messaging,” an X user wrote on the microblogging platform. She was not the only person with such concerns, though! The opinions shared by her were echoed by many fashion enthusiasts across social media platforms. 

However, here’s a respectful reminder to netizens: this wasn't the first time Kim Kardashian pushed her body to its limits for a fashion event.

Kim Kardashian at the 2022 Met Gala (Getty Images)

In 2022, Kim Kardashian faced backlash for revealing that she lost 16 pounds in just three weeks to fit into Marilyn Monroe’s iconic dress, which she wore while singing Happy Birthday to former US President John F. Kennedy.

Kim Kardashian at the 2019 Met Gala (Getty Images)

Before that, in 2019, Kim Kardashian once again cinched her waist to the extreme with the help of a custom corset designed by Mr. Pearl to fit into a Thierry Mugler dress made of latex and beads. 

Kardashian debuted both looks at the respective year's Met Gala itself. 

Needless to say, squeezing the body into tight clothing poses several health hazards, including difficulty breathing, fainting, and restricted blood flow to essential organs. According to experts, for those who still wish to flaunt a snatched waist, it's likely safe to do so for a few hours at most.

ALSO READ: ‘She Can’t Breathe’: Kim Kardashian’s Impossibly Tiny Waist In Maison Margiela Gown For Met Gala 2024 Sparks Memefest Online

Advertisement

FAQ

What was Kim Kardashian wearing at the Met Gala 2024?
Kim Kardashian wore a Maison Margiela dress that accentuated her nearly nonexistent waist, drawing attention and sparking controversy.
Has Kim Kardashian faced similar controversies in the past?
Yes, in 2022, she faced backlash for rapid weight loss to fit into Marilyn Monroe's iconic dress. In 2019, she cinched her waist with a custom corset to fit into a Thierry Mugler dress, both debuting at the Met Gala.
Pinkvilla Pulse
Subscribe to our newsletter for entertainment exclusives, star interviews, and the latest lifestyle trends. Look No Further!
Subscribe
About The Author
Seema Sinha

Greetings! I'm a storytelling enthusiast with a bachelor's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Mumbai University.

...

Advertisement

Latest Articles