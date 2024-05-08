'It Translated Different': Cardi B Reveals She Nearly Wore A Green-Colored Version Of Her Massive Black Met Gala 2024 Gown

While showing up in a unique style that went along with the theme of the Met Gala 2024, celebrities managed to impress everyone. However, it was Cardi B who actually put a pause to the rush around the annual event.

While showing up in her massive gown, the Grammy winner did not leave any space for other stars to enter The Metropolitan Museum of Art. But now it looks like it wasn't the actual plan of the WAP singer.

Cardi B reveals her original plan

Exactly a day after she took the Met Gala 2024 by storm, Cardi B left the internet in surprise by coming forth with the original piece of clothing that she was supposed to wear.

While the I Like It singer was the one to drag all the attention of the one grand event in the fashion industry, with her amazing dress, she even became one of the hot topics that is still on the lips of her followers as well as the ones versed with the moments at Gala.

To the surprise of her fans, she recently took to social media with a huge announcement of another huge dress. Yes, the black gown wasn't the only vast piece that was in the works for her Met Gala appearance.

Cardi B posted a video on X (formerly Twitter) that had the caption: “Green or Black?”

As the singer was seen in a humongous green lace gown in the 360-degree video, a person shockingly asked her, “WHY DIDN'T YOU GO WITH THE GREEN SISTER OMG.”

In response, the singer stated that the green dress “wasn’t photographing well …It translated different on all lighting and and angles on camera.”

Cardi B at the Met Gala 2024

The event that took place on May 6 (ET), encountered some of the major moments, one of which was obviously of Cardi B. With her huge black dress, she came ahead with a perfect look that went well with the theme of the event, which was held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

While this was her fifth time at the grandest night in the fashion industry, which also focuses on stars from music as well as the film industry, her stylist Kollin Carter stated that the Please Me singer went in as “The Black rebellious Rose.”

After the event, she joined Richie Akiva's 10th annual 'The After' Met Gala afterparty, along with Offset.

