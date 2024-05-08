Planning to watch Aavesham? 5 reasons why you shouldn’t miss Fahadh Faasil starrer on OTT

Fahadh Faasil recently created a storm in theaters with his film Aavesham, directed by Jithu Madhavan, known for Romancham. The film showcased a unique character played by the Pushpa star, delivering an exceptional performance.

After being a massive hit on the big screens, the film is all set to mesmerize everyone on Amazon Prime Video from May 9, 2024, onwards. If you haven't watched the comedy flick in theaters till now, then check out these reasons to watch this mad ride in the comfort of your home.

Top 5 reasons to watch Fahadh Faasil starrer Aavesham

1. Captivating performances by Fahadh Faasil and the cast

The movie Aavesham’s biggest asset is the casting of Fahadh Faasil in the role of Ranga. The entire storyline revolves around the complexity of this gangster character and his unpredictable nature. From his unique Malayalam-Bengaluru accent to his striking white attire, Fahadh Faasil delivers a performance filled with a range of emotions that is truly unparalleled.

Along with his charismatic performance, the main attraction in the cast would be how Sajin Gopu's Ambaan plays the right-hand of this gangster. His love for Ranga along with his undying loyalty makes him stand out in the cast.

Aambaan's storytelling of the gangster's past and his loyalty to his boss truly amazes you. Even though the movie lacks romance, it still manages to make us yearn for the strong bond between Ranga and Aambaan, a bromance that touches our hearts.

2. The crazy and wild plot of Aavesham

Another great reason to watch the film Aavesham is the wild plot the movie has to offer and the unexpected twists that keep viewers on the edge of their seats. The movie kicks off with new students entering a renowned college in Bengaluru and their struggles to adapt to a new life away from home.

However, things turn out to be more serious than they expected when seniors rag the trio of friends for misbehaving with them. After getting ragged and beaten up by the formers, the trio decides to take revenge for the pain and humiliation they had to experience. This leads them to venture out into local bars of the area in hopes of gaining the support of any dangerous goon, finally meeting up with Ranga.

Despite their initial success, the arrival of Ranga in their lives raises doubts about whether he is a blessing or a burden for them.

3. Aavesham’s musical brilliance

Sushin Shyam showcased his musical skills once more by creating enchanting melodies for Fahadh Fassil's latest movie, Aavesham, proving his talent yet again after delivering sensational tracks for Kannur Squad and Manjummel Boys.

Besides making bangers for the film with tracks like Illuminati, Jaada, and Galatta, the musical genius also composed several background scores for the movie which made the film all the more special.

The music truly played a crucial role in shaping the movie's identity. Teaming up with various indie artists, the soundtrack of Aavesham became an integral part of the film's emotional core and continues to entertain listeners worldwide.

Check out Aavesham teaser:

4. Direction and Visual aesthetics offered by Aavesham

If you're a fan of hilarious comedy movies that are visually stunning, then you definitely need to add the film Aavesham to your must-watch list. The movie's aesthetic appeal is absolutely captivating and perfectly captures the overall mood of the film, leaving you completely immersed in its high-quality experience.

Sameer Thahir's exceptional execution of visuals showcases his mastery in filmmaking. Not only that, but the film also provides a brilliant lesson on the art of wit, sarcasm, and slapstick comedy, thanks to Jithu Madhavan's precise direction.

5. Action choreography and costume designing

A factor in the technical brilliance of Aavesham is the stylish costumes used in the film. Fahadh's two main looks in the movie blew the minds of viewers, seeing him don a classic gangster outfit. The Pushpa actor was also presented in a stylish and charming look in the film's flashback portion, which is certain to be a favorite for many.

Besides the massive stylization, the movie also offered a cutting-edge action sequence that made the entire cinema hall cheer and hoot for the actor. The hand-to-hand combat scenes with an unabridged Ranga are undoubtedly an entertainment factor for many.

With the film starring Fahadh Faasil and directed by Jithu Madhavan set to hit the OTT streaming platform soon, be sure to watch or re-watch and enjoy a fun ride with your friends and family. If you are watching the film for the very first time, look out for an amazing animated credit roll at the end of the movie.

