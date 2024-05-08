Aamir Khan's Sarfarosh to commemorate 25th anniversary with special screening in Mumbai; Deets

Aamir Khan is unquestionably one of the country's biggest and best superstars, delivereing some of the greatest hits and blockbusters in history. One of many is his 1999 movie Sarfarosh, which recently celebrated its 25th anniversary on April 30, 2024.

To commemorate the occasion, a special screening of the film will be held in Mumbai, accompanied by Aamir Khan, his co-star Sonali Bendre, and other cast members.

Aamir Khan to attend a special screening of Sarfarosh

The special screening of Sarfarosh will take place on Friday, May 10, 2024 at PVR Juhu in Mumbai. The screening will feature director John Matthew Matthan, music director Lalit Pandit, Mukesh Rishi, Naseeruddin Shah, Makarad Deshpandey, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Rajesh Joshi, Smita Jaykar, Manoj Joshi, Upasna Singh, Surekha Sikri, Akhilendra Mishra, Akash Khurana, and many others.

More about Aamir Khan starrer Sarfarosh

Sarfarosh is indeed one of the most loved films of Aamir Khan and there is a generation of viewers who must have been too young or were not born when Sarfarosh was released in 1999. It was indeed a landmark film as it talks about cross-border terrorism, arms trafficking etc.

In the movie, Aamir Khan quits his medical studies and takes on the role of a police officer driven by vengeance after his family is attacked by terrorists. He infiltrates their network, using the alias Ajay Singh Rathod.

Working undercover with a tough Mumbai cop, played by Naseeruddin Shah, Khan must navigate a dangerous world of arms dealers and violence. Packed with action and suspense, Sarfarosh explores themes of patriotism, sacrifice, and the fight against terrorism.

John Matthew Matthan talks about Sarfarosh 2

In a recent interaction with Indian Express, Sarfarosh director John Matthew Matthan said that he wasn’t enjoying the process of filmmaking and stopped making films after directing a couple of films. But now he wishes to make a comeback with Sarfarosh 2.

In the same interview, the director said that he met Aamir Khan last week because of 25 years of Sarfarosh and added that they wanted to do some special screening for the cast and crew and also they will have a small get-together.

