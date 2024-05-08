Jimmy Fallon Skipped Fancy Met Gala 2024 Afterparties; Here's Where The Talk Show Host Went Instead

Jimmy Fallon is one of the most liked talk show hosts of this era. His captivating interviews from his show, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon are internet favorites.

The talk show host was also in attendance during the fashion’s biggest night, Met Gala 2024. Fallon glowed on the green carpet as he posed for the camera. But the 49-year-old didn’t attend the fancy afterparty of the event. He instead went for a pizza in town.

Where did Jimmy Fallon go after attending the Met Gala 2024?

According to Page Six, a source revealed that the former SNL star went to Lucali, a famous pizza joint in Brooklyn. But Fallon didn't go there alone. He was accompanied by his work colleague Questlove and SNL’s Michael Che.

As per the outlet, the trio met Lucali’s owner, Mark Iacono and they all baked pizza together.

During the Met Gala, Fallon was seen catching up with the legendary comedian Jerry Seinfeld, 70, who also walked the green carpet.

The duo was interviewed by Emma Chamberlain during the event. The Seinfeld series star revealed, “Jimmy and I have this thing: When two celebrities take a picture together, the bigger smile is the smaller star. “ He added, “If you are more excited than the other person, that means you’re the smaller celebrity.” Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

More on Lucali being a celeb favourite

Lucali is one of the famous eateries in New York. It was recently name-dropped by rapper Kendrick Lamar in his diss track directed toward Drake titled 6:16 in LA.

The lyrics say, “My visa, passport tatted, I show up in Ibiza / Lucali’s dwellings in Brooklyn just to book me some pizza.”

According to the outlet, this joint is liked by many A-list celebrities including Beyoncé, Jay-Z, Paul MacCartney, and Drake.

ALSO READ: BLACKPINK’s Jennie blows away fans with her sizzling Met Gala 2024 look; Check reactions