Sonam Kapoor and husband Anand Ahuja's love-filled conversation as they celebrate '8 years together' is awe-inspiring

Anand Ahuja has gone all hearts for his wife and actress Sonam Kapoor. The couple are celebrating their 6th wedding anniversary today (May 8) and are ruling the gram-game. Ahuja has taken to his Instagram and shared three carousels of over 25 pictures and it's winning the internet for all right reasons.

Anand Ahuja pens a long note for his wife Sonam Kapoor

In the first carousel of photos seemingly clicked by him only, Anand called her the reason why he felt and understood his place in the universe. He added, “You teach us our sense of self and understanding of community. I'm so grateful to be married to you for 6 years and for you to be my girlfriend for 8! And I'm excited to be on this journey with you for all our lifetimes. Thank you for teaching us by your own example our lightness of being. Love you love you.”

Sonam Kapoor was quick to respond and drop some hearts in the comment section and also appreciated Anand for his photo selection.

In his next carousel, the businessman dropped another series of pictures that didn't feature them but just their shoes. He captioned it alongside, "8 #shoefies for 8 years together @sonamkapoor #EverydayPhenomenal." Sonam's mother Sunita Kapoor had left several hearts under this adorable carousel.

Anand Ahuja’s third carousel opened with a family picture of the couple alongside their son Vayu. It also had several clicks of the duo from different points in time and different locations. Ahuja went on to caption the post, “Everywhere together @sonamkapoor #EverydayPhenomenal #VayusParents.”

Replying to this, the Raanjhanaa actress commented, “So sweet my baba ❤️”

More about Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja

Today in 2018, the couple got married in a traditional Anand Karaj ceremony which included four laava pheras around the Guru Granth Sahib, the holy book of the Sikhs. Kapoor’s brothers Harshvardhan Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor had walked her down the aisle under a red chaaddar.

It was on August 20, 2022, when Sonam and Anand welcomed their first child and named him Vayu Kapoor Ahuja.

