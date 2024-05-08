On May 7, Ayesha Khan and Khanzaadi made stylish appearances in the city when they stepped out in their chikankari kurtas, reflecting the essence of summer elegance. Both of them looked beautiful and we loved how they styled it differently. While Ayesha Khan took the western route, Khanzaadi kept it traditional. Without wasting time, let's decode their look.

Ayesha Khan and Khanzaadi's personalized take on styling chikankari kurti

Khanzaadi radiated freshness in her lime green chikankari kurti. The color of her kurti would remind you of a summer garden under the sun. The intricate white embroidery sewn across the fabric in a unique chikankari style elevated her look. The long silhouette of her kurti flowed effortlessly. Paired with white chikankari straight pants, her traditional ensemble exuded comfort, perfect for warm days.

With her long hair swept up into a chic bun, and ears adorned with tiny jhumkas, Khanzaadi looked lovely. The nude pumps adorning her feet added a touch of sophistication.

Check out Khanzaadi and Ayesha Khan's look here:

Her laidback look was complete with her open hair, and small hoops in her ears, while the tiny bindi gracing her forehead added a dash of tradition to her ensemble. With kohl-rimmed eyes and lips painted in a nude shade, Ayesha's look exuded effortless charm, perfectly suited for leisurely summer days.

Both Ayesha Khan and Khanzaadi's looks epitomized the essence of summer elegance, with their lightweight chikankari kurtis offering both style and comfort in equal measure. The lightweight fabric allows your skin to breathe, keeping you cool and comfortable amidst the summer heat. Take notes of any of these Bigg Boss 17 beauties and bring out the cotton chikankari kurtas for a stylish day out this summer.

