A Killer Paradox: Choi Woo Shik and Son Suk Ku's thriller questions the rights and wrongs in captivating teaser

A Killer Paradox starring Choi Woo Shik, Son Suk Ku, and Lee Hee Joon will be streaming on Netflix from February 9. The drama has been adapted from a webtoon and will tell the story of a protagonist who takes the law into his own hands to punish criminals. Choi Woo Shik is known for his roles in Parasite, Our Beloved Summer, and more. Son Suk Ku has featured in hits like Be Melodramatic and My Liberation Notes.

A Killer Paradox with Choi Woo Shik, Son Suk Ku, and Lee Hee Joon: Teaser breakdown

On January 29, Netflix dropped the teaser for their upcoming dark comedy A Killer Paradox. Choi Woo Shik plays the dark hero who blurs the lines between good and bad as he murders criminals who he thinks deserve to die. Son Suk Ku takes on the role of a detective who is chasing the serial killer. The poster released reads, "A hero or an unpunished sinner." The drama questions the morals and asks what is right and wrong.

More about A Killer Paradox

A Killer Paradox will be streaming on Netflix from February 9.

The drama is based on the webtoon Sarinjaonangam by Kkomabi. The project has been directed by Lee Chang Hee who has previously worked on the hit series Strangers From Hell and The Vanished. Kim Da Min has written the screenplay.

The story revolves around a college student Lee Tang who works part-time at a convenience store. After getting into an argument with a customer, he unconsciously ends up murdering the person. He later gets to know that he murdered a serial killer. This is when he realizes that he can identify 'bad seeds' and hence goes on a spree to punish criminals. Jang Nan Gam is a determined and cold detective who is out to get the culprit behind the recent events.

