‘A movie we must see’: Son Ye Jin praises husband Hyun Bin’s new film Harbin with words of appreciation
Son Ye Jin's support for husband Hyun Bin's new film Harbin has gained much appreciation from fans. Read on to find out what she said.
Hyun Bin has recently appeared in the South Korean movie Harbin, which has gained much positive feedback from fans and critics alike. The actor’s wife, Son Ye Jin, also shared words of appreciation for the movie and showcased support for her husband. The plot of the film is based on the assassination of Japan’s first Prime Minister, Itō Hirobumi, by General Ahn Jung Geun.
On January 6, 2024, a fan posted an image on a social media platform displaying Son Ye Jin’s review of her husband Hyun Bin’s movie Harbin. She writes, “Now when our bones are freezing and hearts are burning, a movie that we must see.” Her heartfelt support for Hyun Bin’s work quickly gained attention, with fans praising their strong bond and mutual admiration.
Previously, Son Ye Jin also showcased her support from Hyun Bin by sending a coffee truck to the filming set for his upcoming series Made in Korea.
Set in 1909, during Japan's colonization of Korea, Harbin follows Ahn Jung Geun, the sole survivor of a bloody battle, as he leads a daring mission to assassinate Itō Hirobumi, a symbol of Japanese oppression. To succeed, Ahn and his comrades must infiltrate Russia, gather resources, and outwit relentless enemies. With escalating risks, relentless pursuit, and the mission on the brink of failure, the film explores the sacrifices made for Korea’s independence and the high cost of freedom.
With its gripping storyline, breathtaking visuals, and international filming locations spanning Mongolia, Latvia, and Korea, the upcoming film is set to deliver an unforgettable cinematic experience.
Hyun Bin takes on the role of General Ahn Jung Geun, the revered Korean independence activist renowned for assassinating Itō Hirobumi, Japan's first Prime Minister, in 1909. Directed and written by Woo Min Ho, the film hit theaters on December 24, 2024.
