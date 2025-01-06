‘Hello… it’s me’: EXO’s Baekhyun responds to Stray Kids’ fan who mistakenly received different group’s photocard

EXO’s Baekhyun has gone viral yet again, but not for his music. The K-pop star’s reply to a fan’s post is making rounds around social media platforms. A fan had seemingly received his photocard in the album they purchased, which was from a different group, which is the root of all confusion.

On January 4, 2024, a Stray Kids fan shared a picture on social media of the photocard they received with their album purchase. To their surprise, it featured none other than EXO’s Baekhyun. Confused, they captioned the post, “IM SORRY WHO IS THIS,” struggling to recognize the singer. Baekhyun himself responded with a cheeky, “Hello, it’s me.”

His reply quickly went viral, amassing over six million views from netizens and fans. The fan later clarified that they passed the photocard to someone who would appreciate it more.

This mix-up isn’t entirely uncommon, as fans of K-pop often share stories of receiving photocards from different groups. Baekhyun’s humorous response turned this mishap into a memorable moment, especially since it’s rare for fans, let alone non-fans, to get noticed by idols.

Baekhyun recently made his solo comeback with the album titled Hello, World. Within the first day of its release, the album has managed to become the best-selling soloist of 2024. Moreover, he has sold over a million units, becoming a triple-million seller soloist. He also released the music video for the title track Pineapple Slice, and B-side tracks Good Morning, Rendez-Vous, Cold Heart, Woo, and Truth Be Told.

Moreover, the artist has also been confirmed to star in the TVING original variety show The Great Escape: Reboot. Production of the series had been on hold since 2022, following the departure of its original producer, Jung Jong Yeon, from CJ ENM. The Great Escape is a unique adventure variety show featuring thrilling escapades across various stages.

