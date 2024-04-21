Who is NewJeans Hyein? Know 16-year-old 4th generation rising superstar in K-pop industry

Dubbed as one of the most powerful girl groups of the 4th generation of K-pop, New Jeans has become a household name thanks to all of their major hits since their debut. Be it their debut single Attention or Hype Boy, which started a chain reaction of trends in the world of social media with its hookstep, or OMG, their songs are known by music lovers (or TikTok users) globally.

The group comprises five members: Minji, Hanni, Danielle, Haerin, and Hyein. Known for their wholesome "girl next door" image, they bring a contemporary twist to the musical styles of the 1990s. And, at the heart of the group stands the maknae, Hyein, who is a rising superstar in the music industry, growing in recognition thanks to her subpar vocals. As the talented idol turns 16 today; let’s get to know a bit more about her!

Who is NewJeans Hyein: An introduction

Born Lee Hye In on April 21, 2008, in Incheon, South Korea, Hyein's journey into the world of entertainment began at a young age. With a heart full of dreams and passion, she embarked on her path as a trainee in 2021, marking the start of her musical journey. However, her introduction to the spotlight predates her trainee days.

At the tender age of eight, Hyein ventured into the world of modeling, showcasing her talent and charm. Her musical aspirations also took shape when she joined the first generation of the kid group U.SSO Girl in July 2017, under the stage name U.jeong. The group made their debut with the single Go Go Sing on November 7, 2017. Despite her early start in the industry, Hyein eventually parted ways with U.SSO Girl in 2018. This transition led to a friendship with Babymonster's Rora (Lee Dain).

Hyein's versatility and presence extended beyond music into the realm of online entertainment. From the inception of the kids' YouTube channel PocketTV on January 11, 2019, until May 2021, she graced the platform as a regular. Additionally, she showcased her talents as a member of the co-ed kid group Play With Me Club, serving as both a dancer and vocalist. The group marked their debut on December 16, 2020, with the single Let's Play. However, on May 3, 2021, Hyein bid farewell to Play With Me Club and departed from the YouTube channel.

Transitioning seamlessly between different platforms, Hyein further showcased her abilities as she appeared on EBS's children's show Live Talk! Talk! Boni Hani from October 19 to December 21, 2021. In this role, she was part of SIXDANCE, a co-ed dance group.

In 2022, Hyein's journey reached a new milestone when she was unveiled as a member of ADOR's highly anticipated girl group, NewJeans, on July 21. Shortly after, on August 1, 2022, she made her official debut with the group through their mini album New Jeans, featuring the breakout single Attention. This track quickly soared to the top spot on South Korea's Circle Digital Chart, marking their first number-one hit.

Building on this success, NewJeans followed up with two more singles, Hype Boy and Cookie. Hype Boy notably made history as the longest-running song by a K-pop female act on the Billboard Global 200. These singles were later included in their debut extended play (EP), released in August 2022.

The momentum continued into January 2023, as NewJeans released their first single album titled OMG. The album saw commercial success, propelled by the popularity of its singles Ditto and OMG. Ditto particularly gained widespread acclaim, achieving the longest-running number-one status on the Circle Digital Chart and marking the group's debut entries on both the Billboard Hot 100 and the UK Singles Chart showcasing the girl group’s widespread popularity.

NewJeans Hyein’s impact on the world of K-pop

Hyein's journey to stardom has been anything but conventional, as she chose to veer away from traditional schooling to pursue her passion for music, ultimately earning her GED. Despite being the youngest member of NewJeans, she brings the most idol experience to the group. And even though she is fairly young, Hyein has amassed an impressive array of accolades and has become one of the most popular idols in the industry today.

Her versatility extends beyond music collaborations, as she has partnered with superstar soloist IU on the track Shh... from IU's album The Winning. Additionally, she has showcased her exceptional vocal talent through covers, including a rendition of BTS' V's track Slow Dancing. Hyein's global appeal is evident from her early years, as she continues to garner international recognition.

Beyond music, Hyein has also made waves in the fashion world, becoming a brand ambassador for Louis Vuitton and participating in prestigious events like the Paris Fashion Week.

Hyein isn't just any K-pop fan—she's been dubbed the ultimate success story in idol fandom. Before her debut on the YouTube channel Pocket TV, she and her friend Seo Jin explored an idol shop in Myeong-dong, soaking in every K-pop delight it had to offer. The place was every fan's dream, bursting with memorabilia and love for idols. In the video, their excitement peaked when they stumbled upon a board where fans poured out their adoration for their favorite groups. Hyein couldn't contain her joy, especially when she spotted her beloved ITZY.

But what truly made her a sensation was when she went viral for recognizing BTS' Jin just from his lips during a Pocket TV episode. From being a relatable fangirl to debuting under the label of BTS themselves, Hyein's journey has captivated fans worldwide.

And as for the entire NewJeans, they aren’t just another girl group; they're a powerhouse in the music industry, constantly churning out hits and winning hearts. Their recent triumph at Billboard's Women in Music 2024 as Group of the Year is just another feather in their cap, achieved mere years after their debut. The name NewJeans itself hints at their aspiration for timeless relevance, akin to the enduring appeal of denim.

Their concept goes beyond the stereotypical K-pop image, opting for simplicity with an undeniable charm. Since their debut in 2022, NewJeans has spearheaded a new era for girl groups in K-pop, traditionally a male-dominated genre. They've cultivated a devoted fan base both in Korea and internationally, solidifying their status as one of the most influential and recognizable groups in the pop landscape.

As trailblazers in the girl group scene, NewJeans continues to inspire women and artists worldwide.

