Min Hee Jin denies trying to take ADOR's management rights; addresses NewJeans' comeback in interview

Min Hee Jin, the former CEO of ADOR, recently discussed the near future of New Jeans and addressed the controversy surrounding ILLIT amidst her ongoing controversy with HYBE. In a bombshell interview with Korean media outlet on April 23, she also touched on the past situation of FIFTY FIFTY.

Min Hee Jin discusses ADOR’s management rights

In her latest interview with Ilgan Sports since the fallout with HYBE, ADOR's CEO, Min Hee Jin, vehemently refuted allegations of attempting to claim HYBE's equity in ADOR or seeking foreign investments. She firmly denied any intentions of breaking away from HYBE and clarified that she has never engaged with investors to gain control over HYBE's management rights within ADOR.

With her own 18% equity stake compared to HYBE's 80%, she highlighted the implausibility of seizing management rights. Moreover, she emphasized that ADOR cannot exit HYBE without their consent. The CEO expressed bewilderment at HYBE's claims, questioning the rationale behind such assertions.

Min Hee Jin further emphasized that HYBE's push for her resignation stemmed from her internal inquiries within the company. She revealed that after raising concerns regarding various issues arising from the ILLIT copying incident involving NewJeans, she received abrupt notification from HYBE about their intention to terminate her.

Min Hee Jin expressed dismay over the timing of HYBE's dispute with her and their strategic media outputs. She persistently refuted all of HYBE's allegations and questioned the label's motives behind them. She was taken aback by the timing of these developments, especially considering the crucial period for NewJeans.

All of these events according to her unfolded within a mere four days lodging a complaint. She pondered the unusual nature of HYBE's actions, particularly their decision to release articles amidst an ongoing audit, without waiting for its results. She raised doubts about the necessity of disseminating false information unrelated to her actual complaints.

Min Hee Jin addresses NewJeans; talks about FIFTY FIFTY

The CEO addressed fans' immediate concerns regarding NewJeans' future amidst the ongoing feud with HYBE. Lamenting the timing of the conflict, she expressed doubts about HYBE's consideration for artists' schedules and conditions.

Min Hee Jin disclosed that they are currently deliberating on how to proceed with NewJeans' upcoming comeback, initially set for May 24. She emphasized the importance of not diverting focus from the core issue and acknowledged the critical schedules ahead for NewJeans. Thus, they are carefully considering the best course of action moving forward.

In her interview, Min Hee Jin directly tackled fans' concerns about ADOR's conflict with HYBE potentially ending similarly to the FIFTY FIFTY dispute. She emphasized that if money had been her sole goal, she wouldn't have raised complaints with HYBE in the first place.

She suggested that HYBE is attempting to portray her as someone seeking to steal management rights, but she strongly denied such allegations. Drawing attention to the precedent set by the FIFTY FIFTY situation, she affirmed that she would never engage in such reckless behavior.

