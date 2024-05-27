aespa made their comeback with a brand new album titled Armageddon along with the title track of the same name on May 27, 2024. The music video is garnering extensive praise from fans and non-fans alike for the alluring visuals and intricate choreography. The artists have set another benchmark for the K-pop industry and the community cannot get enough of it.

aespa's Armageddon music video wins fans' hearts

The excitement for the group’s new album in the fandom has been at an all-time high ever since the announcement. The music video for the title track Armageddon certainly did not disappoint. From the cinematic aesthetic to a synchronized dance routine by the artists, it has managed to blow away fans and they cannot stop talking about it. Moreover, the artists’ heavenly vocals and phenomenal rap flow make the viewing experience even better.

Without further ado, let’s check out the TOP 10 reactions for the title track Armageddon.

The music video consists of multiple references that contribute to the group’s concept and lore. aespa is K-pop’s first group to implement the use of the metaverse element, making them stand out from the rest. Furthermore, the grandiose production sets and exquisite costumes elevate the video’s storyline. With the new comeback, they intended to widen their worldview with a deeper message, which includes the concept of both the real and digital worlds.

Watch Armageddon music video

More about aespa and their future activities

Previously, aespa released the music video for the first title track Supernova on May 13, 2024. The song went on to achieve a Perfect All-Kill or PAK which is the most prestigious music title in the South Korean music industry. It consists of a total of 10 songs and apart from the title tracks, the B-side tracks include Set the Tone, Mine, Licorice, Bahama, Long Chat (#♥), Prologue, Live My Life, and Melody. Moreover, the music videos for Long Chat (#♥), Licorice and Live My Life have also been dropped as pre-releases.

The K-pop group is also gearing up for their second world tour, SYNK: PARALLEL LINE 2024, where they will perform across many cities and countries. The tour will kick off in July in their home country, Seoul, South Korea, where they'll perform for two nights.

