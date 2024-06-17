Konosuba: God’s Blessing On This Wonderful World Season 3 Episode 11 Release Date, Where To Watch And More

Kazuma and Aqua have crashed Darkness’ wedding to Alderp, and now the trio must escape without being caught by Alderp’s forces. Konosuba: God’s Blessing On This Wonderful World Season 3 Episode 11 is just around the corner with what happens next, so don’t miss the episode as it drops and get the release date, expected plot, and more here.

Konosuba Season 3 Episode 11: Release date and where to watch

Konosuba Season 3 Episode 11 is set to release on Wednesday, June 19, 2024, at 11:30 pm JST. This translates to a daytime release around 2:30 pm GMT / 10:30 am ET / 7:30 am PT the same day for most international fans. Keep in mind that the release time might vary slightly based on your respective time zones.

Japanese viewers can watch Konosuba Season 3 Episode 11 on Tokyo MX, BS11, and various other television networks in Japan. Worldwide viewers will be able to stream the anime exclusively on Crunchyroll.

Expected plot of Konosuba Season 3 Episode 11

Konosuba Season 3 Episode 11 will be titled Blessings for This Unchanging Daily Life! As Alderp and Darkness were preparing to exchange wedding vows in Axel's largest church when Kazuma and Aqua revealed themselves, and now they have to make their escape.

As they attempt to flee the church, Megumin and Yunyun will join in on the rescue part with an explosion through the church wall, according to the preview. However, they face some powerful opposition from Alderp's guards. Konosuba Season 3 Episode 11 will also likely see Darkness have a chat with the ill head of the Dustiness family, her father Ignis Ford Dustiness.

Konosuba Season 3 Episode 10 recap

Konosuba Season 3 Episode 10 is titled Blessings for this Selfish Bride! The episode starts with Alderp's men distributing flyers about his upcoming wedding with Darkness, spreading the news throughout Axel. Megumin scolds Kazuma for his refusal to help Darkness, venting her frustration by playing with his bubble wrap invention.

Shortly after, Hagen arrives at Kazuma's home, delivering a letter supposedly from Darkness, which Kazuma quickly realizes is a fake crafted by Megumin. As the days pass, Aqua performs tricks outside the Dustiness estate, hoping to lure Darkness out. Kazuma insists she stops, dragging her back home while Aqua begs Darkness to return to their group.

More days pass, and Megumin returns to Kazuma's home, where Kazuma reprimands her for her futile attempts to interfere with Darkness's family. He remains adamant that he will only act if Darkness explicitly asks for help. Frustrated, Megumin accuses Kazuma of losing his sense of heroism in Konosuba Season 3 Episode 10, but Kazuma deflects her accusations with humor.

On the wedding day, Kazuma continues working on his bubble wrap project while Megumin urges him to crash the wedding. She threatens to use her explosion magic to disrupt the event, but Kazuma insists she refrain from doing so. Kazuma reveals he is concerned about Darkness and wary of what Alderp might do to her, but feels powerless due to the heavy guard presence and lack of connections.

After Megumin leaves to devise a plan, Vanir arrives, offering Kazuma a pendant with special powers. Kazuma refuses to buy it, instead seeking Vanir's advice in Konosuba Season 3 Episode 10. Vanir explains how Darkness's family became indebted to Alderp following the Mobile Fortress Destroyer incident. The aftermath left the Dustiness family with immense debts due to property damage and the need to aid displaced citizens.

This led to them to seek Alderp's financial help, with the condition of Darkness's marriage. Vanir proposes a deal: he will buy Kazuma's inventions for a substantial sum, enough to cover the remaining debts. Meanwhile, preparations for the wedding proceed, with Darkness being readied by her maids. Alderp tries to enter her room but is blocked by her loyal guard, who reassures Darkness of his support.

During the wedding ceremony, a disguised Aqua officiates as the priest, making sarcastic remarks that infuriate Alderp. Another disguised figure takes Darkness's hand — revealed to be Kazuma. Konosuba: God’s Blessing On This Wonderful World Season 3 Episode 10 concludes with Kazuma telling Darkness that he is her taking home.

*The release dates and time provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.