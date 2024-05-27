aespa is gearing up for their much-anticipated comeback with a full album and a press conference was held ahead of its release. During the event various questions were asked to the group and one of them was about their relationship with NewJeans amid the ongoing ADOR and HYBE feud.

aespa reveals their relationship with NewJeans

On May 27, 2024, aespa held a press conference for the release of their upcoming album titled Armageddon. The reporters asked many questions related to the album, however they were also curious about their relationship with NewJeans. Many revelations were made during the ongoing conflict between ADOR’s CEO Min Hee Jin and HYBE which also dragged aespa into the mess.

When Min Hee Jin held a press conference, she released explosive text messages with HYBE's chairman Bang Si Hyuk where he asked her to 'stomp over' aespa and take Newjeans' success to another level. She released a screenshot of the Kakaotalk chat with Bang PD from 2021, where he explicitly asks her if she could surpass the K-pop girl group aespa's popularity with her work. He possibly indicated to help NewJeans become more popular than aespa, who enjoyed tremendous commercial success.

However, aespa was asked in the press conference about the relationship with Newjeans and Karina said that there is nothing to worry about. The group saw Newjeans in the waiting room for a music show and blew kisses to each other. Despite the ongoing conflict, both groups have maintained their professional relationship and intend to keep it that way.

More about aespa and their future activities

The album Armageddon has been released on May 27, 2024, at 6 PM KST, along with the music video for the title track with the same name. It consists of a total of 10 songs and apart from the title tracks, the B-side tracks include Set the Tone, Mine, Licorice, Bahama, Long Chat (#♥), Prologue, Live My Life, and Melody.

Previously, the first title track Supernova was released which secured a Perfect All-Kill or PAK which is one of the most difficult titles to achieve in the South Korean music industry. aespa is also gearing up for their second world tour, SYNK: PARALLEL LINE 2024, where they will perform across many cities and countries.

Watch Armageddon music video

