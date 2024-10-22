aespa’s new album Whiplash debuts at no 1 on iTunes Worldwide Album chart; dominates global rankings

aespa recently made their much-anticipated comeback with the mini-album Whiplash, which has been extremely well-received by fans. The record has managed to secure the top position on the iTunes charts across various countries and has also made its debut in several international rankings.

On October 22, 2024, aespa’s Whiplash topped the iTunes Worldwide Album chart and ranked first in 17 different countries, including Thailand, Japan, Taiwan, Vietnam, Turkey, Hong Kong, Brazil, Russia, Singapore, and more. Additionally, the album has dominated the Chinese charts, topping Tencent Music's K-pop chart, as well as QQ Music's album sales and music video rankings.

Furthermore, the album has made an impact in Japan, ranking No. 1 on the AWA real-time rising chart and Mora’s latest and daily foreign song charts. Not only internationally but domestically as well, the record has secured top spots on local charts like Melon, Bugs, and Genie.

Whiplash was released on October 21, 2024, along with the music video for the title track of the same name. The B-side tracks on the record include Kill It, Flights, Not Feelings, Pink Hoodie, Flowers, and Just Another Girl.

The group is making their comeback five months after the release of their full album Armageddon, which included two title tracks: Supernova and Armageddon. Supernova topped all the local charts in the South Korean music industry, including Melon, Flo, Genie, Vibe, Bugs, and YouTube, ultimately earning them another Perfect All-Kill (PAK). Previously, the group achieved a PAK with their song Savage from their first mini-album of the same name in 2021.

aespa, the K-pop girl group formed by SM Entertainment, consists of four members: Winter, Karina, Ningning, and Giselle. The group made their debut with the single Black Mamba in 2019, followed by the release of Next Level, which brought them significant commercial success.

The K-pop group also held their second world tour, SYNK: PARALLEL LINE 2024, performing across many cities and countries. The tour kicked off in July in their home country, Seoul, South Korea, where they performed for two nights. It is expected that the group will perform songs from the upcoming album during the concert as well.